23.07.2019 Press Release

World Bank Group To Host World’s First 24-Hour Economics Marathon

By Staff Writer
The World Bank Group will host the world’s first continuous 24-hour economics marathon to discuss, debate and draw attention to some of the most important development issues of our time. The event will begin on July 24th at 12:00 pm ET time and end at 12:00 pm ET on July 25th.

The interactive livestreamed event, called the Econ-o-thon, will feature 46 World Bank Group economists and several guest speakers, broadcasting from five countries, including Bangladesh, Jordan, Malaysia, Ghana, and the United States.

The Africa Econ-o-thon will be broadcast from World Bank Group Office, Accra, Ghana on Thursday, July 25, 8h30 am GMT to 10:30 am GMT.

A wide range of speakers will participate in the event, including World Bank Group President David Malpass, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Economist Pinelopi Goldberg and a cohort of Bank Group economists and special guests from around the world.

Speakers for the Africa session include:

  • Hafez Ghanem, Vice President for Africa, World Bank
  • Albert Zeufack, Chief Economist for Africa, World Bank
  • Pierre Laporte, World Bank Country Director for Ghana
  • Dr. Edward Brown, Director of Policy Advisory Service, Africa Center for Economic Transformation
  • Dinah Recheal Blankson, Blog4Dev winner, Ghana
  • Kofi Dadzie, CEO and co-founder, Rancard
  • Momodou Njie, Director for planning and development of regional power infrastructure projects, West Africa Power Pool
  • Harald Poeltner, Associate Partner, McKinsey Kenya
  • Martha Wakoli, Project Development Manager, Virunga Power

The sessions will cover key development issues, including:

  • The biggest challenges and opportunities for Africa
  • Panel debate/discussion featuring e-launch of new report: The Future of Work in Africa
  • Econothon Africa Quiz show with citizens across the continent
  • Panel debate/discussion on Powering Africa’s Transformation – electricity access as a driver of productivity and job creation
  • A fireside chat with World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack

For further information, please visit:
Econ-o-thon Livestream: http://live.worldbank.org/econothon

Follow the event on Facebook, via @WorldBankLive and @WorldBankAfrica on Twitter, or by using #Econothon on any social media platform

Contact:Maura Leary, [email protected] , 202-473-1342

Kennedy Fosu
Communications Officer
---World Bank Group Office, Accra

