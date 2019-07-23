Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Receives Two More Damen FCS 3307 Patrol Vessels

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered two additional Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 3307 vessels configured as patrol boats to leading West African offshore services supplier Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Limited (HIOSL), just five months after the contracts were signed.

The handing over of Guardian 9 and Guardian 10 adds to the existing FCS 3307 Patrol fleet that HIOSL has been operating for the past five years and is a powerful testimonial to the Damen FCS as a versatile concept capable of effectively undertaking a wide variety of roles.

33 metres in length, the FCS 3307 Patrol shares the same attributes as the other variants available. Thanks to its Axe-Bow hull form it has excellent maneuverability and first-class seakeeping combined with superb fuel economy and a top speed of 28 knots. Guardians 9 and 10 will be powered by three Caterpillar main engines delivering 3,250 bkW to three fixed pitch propellers via three Reintjes WVS series gearboxes. They will have a range of 1,000nm at full speed and with full complements of six crew and 12 security personnel they will be able to remain at sea for up to four weeks, in and around Nigeria’s coastal and offshore oil fields.

As privately-owned vessels they have no offensive capability apart from the security personnel on board and their equipment, however they are well defended. The bridges are bullet proof and armoured ‘citadels’ within will protect non-combatants in the event of fire being exchanged.

The two new vessels have not entirely left behind their fast crew supplier origins. Like their sisterships, each has a 75m² cargo deck aft rated at 2.5 tonnes / m². This allows them to provide an express service for the delivery of urgently needed equipment and spares. Additional equipment specified by HIOSL includes thermal imaging sets, diesel powered SOLAS fast rescue craft and Fuel Trax fuel monitoring systems as well as redundant fuel oil separators to protect the engines and generators from contaminated fuel.

Dr. Ekere commented: “From the first day I walked into Damen head office in Gorinchem in the Netherlands in 2013, we have continually strengthened the relationship between Homeland IOS Ltd and Damen Shipyards and this has enabled us to increase our number of vessels in geometric progression and also improve our technical and operational capabilities.

“The excellent design of the breakthrough axe bow technology together with the modern equipment as well as the technical support that we receive with Damen’s after sales services ensures that our Damen vessels operate at 100% uptime. This allows us to meet our contractual and financial obligations with our partners and relevant stakeholders. As the CEO of Homeland, I foresee a long-lasting relationship between both organisations in our short, medium and long term organisation plans.”

Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Ltd.

Led by managing director Dr. Louis Ekere, Homeland IOS Ltd has over the years built a reputable business relationship with the major international oil companies (IOCs) operating actively in the region.

Homeland IOS Ltd was founded in 2006 to support operations in Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas fields by providing a wide range of high-quality services using state-of-the-art equipment both at sea and on shore. Thirteen years later, it operates a sizeable fleet that includes fast supply intervention vessels, platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessels and other offshore support vessels.

Homeland IOS Ltd is an engineering, procurement and construction company that also specialises in subsea production support services, onshore and offshore Automated Gas Oil (AGO) delivery services, technical manpower services agreements contracts and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Services.

Homeland IOS Ltd is one of just a few indigenous Private Maritime Security Companies (PMSC) in Nigeria with a valid memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Navy for the provision of security services. It has received an award for exceptional services from the United States of America Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security Services. For more information and contact details go to www.hiosl.com .

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.

Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology.

Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts.

For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.