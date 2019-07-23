Salaga South NDC Hails First Female Aspirant

For the first time in the political history of the Salaga South Constituency, a woman has filed nomination to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries.

Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah, a former Minister-Counsellor and Head of Information and Public Relations at Ghana's High Commission in London under former President Mahama.

Hajia Zuweira was one of the financiers of the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for Salaga South Alhaji Ibrahim Dey in the 2016 general elections.

She presented cash amount and party souvenirs to both the then candidate and party executives to run the elections.

Fast forward in 2018, she declared her intentions to contest the Salaga South Constituency NDC primaries when nominations are opened. She subsequently picked nomination forms and has since filed to contest the primaries.

Some members of the opposition NDC has praised her for taking such a bold step as the first female to contest not only the NDC primaries but the first to contest in a political party elections in the constituency.

"We are impressed with her determination to contest the men. Looking at her, we think she is more than qualified to reclaim the lost seat. we have had men representing us from the party but let's ask ourselves what their impact has been to the party and the constituency at large," the constituency members.

Some of them are of the view, the only candidate who can match the NPP candidate who happens to be a minister is Hajia Zuweira.

"We have to change the paradigm of leadership that will deliver on a development driven ideology for our party by voting the woman as our candidate," they said

Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah hails from Kpembe and a daughter to the late Kuntundanwura Prof. Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahimah a former Rector of the then Tamale Polytechnic.

She holds a BA in Management Studies from the Cape Coast University, a post-graduate Diploma in Community Development from Trent University in Canada, an MA in Communication Studies from the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana as well as an EMBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School.

Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah also holds a Masters degree in Diplomacy and International Trade from the University of East Anglia in the UK. Currently, she is on her thesis project in pursuit of a PhD in Media and Communication from the Goldsmiths College, University of London.

Vetting of aspirants in the Savannah Region will take place in Damango capital of Savannah region on Wednesday July, 24, 2019.