2 Traders Shot By Robbers In Critical Condition

Two traders are battling for their lives at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region, after they were shot Monday night, by armed robbers.

Issahaku Musah, a cattle dealer and Masahudu Abdullah, a yam farmer, were seriously wounded in the late-night attack when the robbers ambushed them on the Buipe-Fufulso highway in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

Eight other traders who were also on board the KIA Rhino cargo truck travelling from Damongo to Buipe, also sustained some minor injuries and were rushed to the Buipe Polyclinic. They have since been treated and discharged.

All their proceeds from the day's trade, including other personal belongings, were taken away from them, JoyNews correspondent, Isaac Nonja has reported.

According to him, one of the victims, Guzman Aziz narrated that they were returning to Damongo after they had gone to trade at Buipe market, when seven gun-wielding men accosted them at a location about 700metres to the Fufulso Junction from Buipe.

The bandits, wielding AK 47 automatic rifles, started firing into their vehicle resulting in the casualties.

Police personnel from Buipe only got to the scene after the robbers have bolted with the stolen goods.

This robbery scene is sandwiched by two police checks points, from Buipe and Fufulso.

It is a popular and notorious spot for armed robbery activities where the robbers usually have a field day after each attack.

—Myjoyonline