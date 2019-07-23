Mahama Trapped In His Own Stupor

John Mahama's desperate attempt to ascend to the Presidency of Ghana is fraught with his cacophonic rhetoric and proclamations in the past.

His relationship with the Ghanaian electorate can be likened to this book I read years ago written by Richard Akoji with the title

"Teardrops at Sunset: The tragic story of a young Nigerian girl trapped in a loveless marriage with an older, richer man.

The former president is trapped by his past pronouncements. The love affair with the good people of Ghana has been broken.

His emphatic statement to the effect that governments should be given more than four years to enable them implement policies they introduce is in town to haunt him.

Since that statement and video hit the airwaves yesterday, all the NDC social media gurus and communicators have gone into hibernation.

It would appear that some alien cat has zipped their mouths and fingers in the wake of that discovery.

In the middle of nowhere, Mahama has been trapped by his own words of yesterday.

Principles, I have always said, do not change even with time. What one held on to yesterday cannot change today.

We shall not relent in reminding him of his own principled position on this matter. His position beggars the question;

Why is he trying to come back knowing very well that this is the first term of Akufo-Addo? He lacks principles. Greed is inherent in his bloodstream.

Sometimes one cannot understand these NDC apparatchiks and bootlickers.

Mahama went to some two or three places in the Western North Region, so the President of the land shouldn't go to the region?

Who is Mahama in the scheme of things as against the President of the Republic?

In case their minds have embarked on a journey to the island called hiatus, Akufo-Addo, the President, is the number one gentleman of the land!

Mahama's campaign tour has been a disaster. His outings have been beset with low attendance. To the extent that their own party members failed to come out in their numbers speaks volumes of how things are not working well for their Mahama.

If they want to shore up the emptiness they saw in his tour with some fairytales, they better look for better ones than the one they have adopted.

BY Antwi boasiako John

