Huge Sinkhole Develops On Okponglo Road
A large sinkhole has opened along the main Madina-Tetteh Quarshie road at Okponglo in Accra causing traffic on the stretch.
The development has forced the closure of a section of the road from Okponglo towards East Legon.
Photo credit: Afia Appiah
Some volunteers were spotted on Tuesday morning directing traffic on the road to minimize congestion on that stretch due to the development.
Sinkholes, unlike potholes on Ghana’s roads, are not a common occurrence.
—citinewsroom