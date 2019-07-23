Modern Ghana logo

23.07.2019 Headlines

Huge Sinkhole Develops On Okponglo Road

By Staff Writer
2 HOURS AGO HEADLINES

A large sinkhole has opened along the main Madina-Tetteh Quarshie road at Okponglo in Accra causing traffic on the stretch.

The development has forced the closure of a section of the road from Okponglo towards East Legon.

7232019123604 0f72ylkxwr okponglosinkhole1

Photo credit: Afia Appiah

Some volunteers were spotted on Tuesday morning directing traffic on the road to minimize congestion on that stretch due to the development.

Sinkholes, unlike potholes on Ghana’s roads, are not a common occurrence.

—citinewsroom

