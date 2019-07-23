41% Of Ghanaians Have Mental Problems –Response From Prof Carl Hart And Maria-Goretti

We read with interest your recent article in which it was claimed that forty-one percent of Ghanaians have a mental disorder. Support for this supposition seemed to be based solely on the word of Dr. Akwasi Osei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority. While we have a great of respect for Osei’s decades of service providing mental health care to Ghanaians, the veracity of this, as well as other, claims made in the article are questionable for several reasons.

First, if forty-one percent of any national population were diagnosed with a mental disorder, this would certainly be a public health crisis, one that would warrant high-profile scientific publications delineating the problem and putting forward solutions. There is no credible documentation supporting the claim that forty-one percent of Ghanaians suffer from a mental disorder. The statement appears to be an exaggeration unsupported by evidence.

Second, the article stated that the people of Ghana suffered a productivity loss of seven percent of the country’s GDP due to mental illness. It would have been informative to tell readers how this figure was derived and how it compares with neighboring countries. Without this type of contextualization, the seven percent figure is meaningless. For all we know, Ghana can be outperforming other countries in the region on this measure.

Third, perhaps the most insidious claim touted in the article was that mental disorders are on the rise due to alcohol and cannabis. Despite the obvious provocative nature of this assertion, there was not even one study cited to support it. This is a problem because in our search of the literature we found no evidence supporting this reckless claim. Relatedly, there is also no scientific evidence—collected in humans—showing that cannabis disrupts brain development, as was purported in your article.

Finally, we are concerned that a misunderstanding of the relation between cannabis use (or any other drug use) and mental illness leads to an oversimplification of the complex developmental nature of psychosocial factors, substance use, and mental disorders. Misleading claims distract attention away from the real issues that people face; they decrease our ability to assist our brothers and sisters in their pursuits of a happy and meaningful life. Consequently, we propose that the media require so-called experts to support their assertions with evidence with foundations in science. In this way, discussions about drugs and mental illness will cease to be exchanges of ignorance.