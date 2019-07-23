Fonu Kpatakpa Battle-Ready For Kpando Constituency

The immediate past National Youth Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Deputy National Coordinator of Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), James Kofi Fonu Kpatakpa, last week filed his nomination to contest the Kpando Constituency Parliamentary seat.

He is contesting on the ticket of the NDC as the party gears up for the parliamentary primaries from 24th August 2019.

Fonu Kpatakpa was accompanied by His Excellency Chief Nyanpowura Sulemana Skido Achulo former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to the USA and his wife Hajia Fati Osman Skido, a Queenmother of Bole.

Others were Hajia Zaynab Awudu Azorka Savannah Regional Women Organizer, Hajia Joyce Zaynab Mahama former National Women Organizer, Mr. Victor Yaw Kpatakpa, his father and also a Former Constituency Chairman of the Buem Constituency, Efo Yaw Kpatakpa Head of Kpatakpa family and a host of family and friends.

This marks the beginning of his journey of becoming the next Member of Parliament for the Kpando constituency after his first attempt failed in 2011.

From all indications and from what has been witnessed in the past, during this political season the stakes are very high with lots of vested interest.

It is against this background that James Kofi Fonu Kpatakpa, arguably one of the most selfless, dedicated and dynamic grassroots sons of the NDC who hails from the Volta region, a Kpando indigene for that matter, is seeking to bring his passionate down-to-earth politics to Kpando.

According to Fonu Kpatakpa, the Kpando grounds have been tested and everything seems to be going well for him.

“The time has come for me to take up this arduous task after listening to the concerns of the Kpando people and I have settled for nothing less than becoming the next Member of Parliament for this great community of ours,” he said.

He emphasizes on making way for unity as part of efforts to consolidate the political fortunes of the opposition NDC.

“I humbly appeal to all NDC loyalists, delegates and party faithful to join me and let’s unite Kpando together for development from 2020 and even beyond,” Fonu Kpatakpa pointed out.

Touching on the current administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he lamented that the kind of economic hardship being visited on Ghanaians by the NPP has never happened before in Ghana’s history.

“The failed promises by Nana Addo and the NPP gives enough grounds for the NDC and former President John Mahama to stage a massive comeback to wrestle power for the NDC in 2020 to deliver Ghanaians from this wasted Akufo-Addo government”.

Fonu Kpatakpa comes with a lot of political experience and during his term as the deputy National Youth Organizer, he touched a lot of lives by creating opportunities for the youth.

He helped in the training and employment of various youth groups within the Kpando Constituency and the NDC party people as a whole.