Mahama, Who Is My Own Age, Routinely Insults Akufo-Addo, Who Is My Uncle - Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr

Joel Savage and Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe

The social media is a place, after working hard throughout the week, people like to read or entertain themselves, unfortunately, many people, including some writers, want to use it as a verbal war zone.

There is such a verbal war going on for some time between Kwame Okoampa- Ahoofe (using false names) and me, however, after my research, I want to publish the full detail for readers to understand the source of this verbal conflict.

It all started on 31.08.2018, after publishing a FEATURE ARTICLE, entitled: Why Akufo Addo Imitates Houphet Boigny When Ghana Is In Dire Straits?

Then in an article written by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, captioned “National Cathedral Construction Will Create Jobs,” without a slight idea that I read every article posted on ModernGhana news, he made this abusive reference about me in his article:

“And by the way, for the instruction and enlightenment of that intemperate “Yamoussoukro” critic throwing his self-righteous darts from that infamous Western-European country with a long and an unenviable history of wanton African exploitation and abject dehumanization."

Let me concentrate on the latter, “critic throwing his self-righteous darts from that infamous Western-European country with a long and an unenviable history of wanton African exploitation and abject dehumanization.”

I replied to him with this feature article: A Letter Of Admonition To Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D, which was published on ModernGhana news on September 3, 2018, and these were the comments that followed.

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe | 9/3/2018 4:30:00 PM

Joel, I dealt with the conspiracy theory nonsense 20 years ago, for your information. Anlo-Ewes in Ghana have killed more Akans in Ghana, largely out of envy, for me to worry about the kind of crap you are now discovering. I wrote for The New York Amsterdam News for 15, from 1987-2002, if you care to know. And my articles were better written and edited in the English language. You can check the electronic or digitized articles catalog at Harvard University. I will not let people like you insult Akufo-Addo, our best political bet in Ghana in 40 years, gratuitously the way you did in your rather intellectually superficial article.

REPLY

Joel Savage | 9/3/2018 8:02:00 PM

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, please, tell me where I insulted Nana Akufo Addo, yet in most of your articles I read, you've got the guts to insult ex-president John Mahama. Telling me about electronic or digitized articles catalog at Harvard University is total nonsense. Where did this come from?

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe | 9/3/2018 8:32:00 PM

Joel, go back and read both the heading of your insolent article and what you said about the inspiration for the proposed National Cathedral in Ghana. I teach critical thinking, so you cannot pull wool over my eyes, you know? Mahama, who is my own age, routinely insults Akufo-Addo, who is my uncle and much older and a visionary and a much better leader than any of these NDC assassins and kleptocrats. You must thank your stars I haven't yet spat in Mahama's tribally mutilated face yet. Who murdered my younger Uncle JB Danquah-Adu? Why was the Lead Investigator, CP George Dampare taken off the case by IGP John Kudalor. You see, I have better issues to write about than conspiracy-theory guff. The problems of Africans are murderous and thievish and criminal leaders, not the incubation and dissemination of the Ebola Virus and other forms of biological weapons manufactured by the White Man. The problem is our own Afropean leaders. Don't waste our time with such poppycock. Of course, you are entitled to your own brand of journalism.

Please, readers, take note of the shaded portion of his comment, “Akufo-Addo, who is my uncle,” thus, since Akufo Addo is his uncle, Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, has declared war on anyone who criticizes or speak against Akufo Addo’s malfunctioning government.

Readers must also understand the reason Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe has never written any good article about the NDC but promoting articles of insults and hatred against the NDC government, among Ghanaians and ex-president John Mahama.

Despite sometimes I do react quickly to provocative comments, I do have time as well to investigate and build evidence against someone who has a double face. I didn’t study at the university but at times I think about this man’s Ph.D., because people that have studied to that level don’t behave like Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.

He can have perfect command in the English language but that doesn’t mean he can use that to dominate me or make my life miserable. In life, many people hate a challenge and it seems to join ModernGhana news columnists wasn’t a good idea for him, what else can I say when someone could hate another person in such a manner?

My article “A Letter Of Admonition To Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.,” cautioning him never to step on my toe again wasn’t taken likely by him, thus; all the time he is finding some ways to take revenge, until the day I published, “Discourage Articles Brewing Political Unrest In Ghana.”

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe became Hama Malik and gave this comment:

Hama Malik | 5/24/2019 6:08:00 PM

Listen, you hypocrite Joel Savage, this your camouflage st*p*d article is also all about indirectly trying to push the NDC against the NPP. Don't you ever think you can play on our intelligence with your partisan nonsense? Go and f*ck yourself in your cage in Belgium.

REPLY Hide Reply

Joel Savage | 5/24/2019 6:50:00 PM

Your comments indicate that you have a mental problem and that problem is more serious than you are aware of. You better see a psychiatric. Teach yourself how to f*ck yourself because I am a married man with three children. There is nothing you can say to me without a reply. Therefore, let the oral war go on. Refer the word hypocrite on yourself id**t because I am not.

REPLY

Savage II | 5/25/2019 1:48:00 AM (He used my family name here to attack me.)

Yes, Joel Savage, you're a hypocrite to try to tell other writers how to balance their perspectives to reflect fairness when you are a die-hard CPP or NDC sympathizer. Who do you think you can f**l with your old crazy self living in the low-cost areas of Belgium? You ignorantly keep bashing the US-based on some incoherent conspiracy theories like your adopted country Belgium is so innocent of worst racial atrocities in the Congo. If you think you are that fair just shut up and keep writing your garbage, Mr. good writer!

That wasn’t the end, every article I published, Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe will use a false name either calling me hypocrite, a senseless article or someone looking for attention.

About the article “The Ridiculousness And Selfishness Of Polygamous African Leaders,” Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe who is now Nathan (Belgium) commented:

Nathan (Belgium) | 7/21/2019 4:48:00 PM

The Ridiculousness And Selfishness Of Polygamous African Leaders:

"Now, Joel Savage, explain very well to your readers, what exactly is ridiculous and selfish about an African, being he a president or an ordinary man, with legitimate wives. You as a typical African, a Fanti man from Ghana must know better. Stop seeking useless attention with you import-less write-ups."

In fact, this man is so selfish and wicked to the extent that since he couldn’t get anyone to join him to insult me, he will use two false names to create an impression that he is not the only one against me. If readers will have time to cross-check my recent articles, all the comments from him only, Nathan(Belgium).

Kwame Okoampa-Ahhofe has insulted my mother and family name Savage, under false names, asking me “You Fante, when was the last time you went to Ghana? The insults from this man who claims he had Ph.D., never come to an end.

I told him plainly with those false names that, I live in a cage in Belgium, according to him, yet I am able to accuse the US government of responsible for Ebola in West Africa. Again, I told him, I live in Belgium, yet I have accused the Belgian government of responsible for Ebola in 1976, in Congo, therefore, if he is brave like me, he should also accuse the US government of Ebola.

His insults under false names are endless, surprisingly, not directed to me alone. He also insulted the Dutch Scientist and Micro-surgeon, Professor Johan Van Dongen, the former professor at Maastricht University, Holland, for asking Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe the problems bothering him.

It was because of him, I published the article “Empty Barrels Make The Most Noise,” on ModernGhana news on 25.05.2019, it is because of Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, I published “10 Great Quotes About Jealousy,” He doesn’t even know what shame is, he used two false names to comment:

Mustapha | 7/14/2019 3:28:00 PM

Joel Savage, you better have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it!!!

REPLY

Nathan (Belgium) | 7/14/2019 5:55:00 PM

Behaving like a woman to fighting readers who comment on his garbage. Do you think everybody will like your hypocrite and partisan articles?

REPLY

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe suddenly becomes paranoid, if someone gives a negative comment under any of his articles, he attacks me under a false name.

I have time for everything before anyone will deal or try to disgrace me, knowing perfectly well that I haven’t committed any crime, be very careful because I am noting down every episode or events which I will publish against you and you can’t do anything about it.