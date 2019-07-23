U.S Ambassador To Ghana Delighted To Partner With Gov’t To Improve Water Accessibility

The U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Stephanie S. Sullivan has shared that her government is delighted to be partnering with the government of Ghana to make water accessible to all.

Ghana through her Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources is currently implementing projects in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders to make water accessible to people in all parts of the country, especially those in remote areas.

Having paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah, the U.S Ambassador to Ghana indicated that they are happy to see many partners on board playing various roles to improve water supply to citizens of this country.

“As am sure you are aware, the United States contribute to other projects that the World Bank is implementing in conjunction with the government of Ghana. And we are also involved in the dignulu project and as well as the water so it’s nice that there are so many partners who are interested in helping these critical areas”, Mrs. Sullivan said.

She further disclosed that her government is partnering with as many as nine different regions to ensure that water is connected to several homes to cater for over 300,000 people.

According to her, the said project will take a five-year period where over $90 million will be expected to be invested to make their goal achievable.

“The water as well, we are partnering with 9 different regions to get the water to be connected to different homes and for this five-year project, we have over $90 million that we expect to supply over 300,000 people predominantly in the rural areas who have difficulty accessing water. We are very excited about this robust collaboration in both of these areas particularly as it ties into health and the other sectors”, the U.S Ambassador to Ghana revealed.

In addition to that, she highlighted that the U.S government is looking at providing support for the one household one toilet project being implemented by the Sanitation Ministry to curb open defecation in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah assured that her ministry is on course as far as the water and toilet projects are concerned. She opines that whiles major water projects continue to be carried out, the ongoing one toilet, one household project has been able to produce 1200 toilets in different homes across the country.