French Minister For Economy And Finance Visits Ethiopian Airlines

A French delegation led by French Minister of Economy & Finance, H.E. Bruno Le Maire, visited Ethiopian Airlines on July 22, 2019.

Upon their arrival at Ethiopian, the delegation was welcomed by Ethiopian Group CEO Mr Tewolde GebreMariam and the Executive Management team. A discussion was also held at Ethiopian Airlines headquarters between the delegation and Ethiopian Airlines Executive Management on the areas of partnerships and cooperation between the airline and French companies.

Commenting on the areas of the discussion, H.E. Bruno Le Maire said: “The recent launch of a flight to Marseille by Ethiopian Airlines is indicative of the growing partnership between Ethiopia and France. There is a huge potential for further partnership in aviation related areas.”

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam on his part remarked: “It is a special privilege and honor for us to meet with H.E. Mr. Bruno in our Headquarters and we highly appreciate his visit. We, at Ethiopian Airlines, are very happy on our partnership with the French Government and various French global companies like Airbus, Safran, Thales, ADPI (Air Port De Paris International) etc.

We are working together to expand our partnership to the next level. Our Airbus fleet is growing very fast with twelve A-350 in service and 12 on order. We are also evaluating other airplane models from Airbus. The recent addition of the beautiful City of Marseille to our fast-growing network of 121 international destinations is also a very strong sign of a growing relationship between Ethiopia and France.”

The discussion also covered areas of cooperation and partnership in airport expansion, duty free facilities and in-flight entertainment, among others. It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Airlines recently expanded its service in France with the launch of flights to Marseille, its second destination in France, on July 2, 2019.