Israel Embassy Launches Green Innovation Competition

The Embassy of Israel in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement has introduced the Green Innovation Competition (GIC) as part of activities to mark the 2019 Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

The GGFM is an initiative that seeks to promote Ghana’s floriculture and horticulture industry for a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and more beautiful Ghana.

The theme for the 2019 GGFS is “Be the Change”. The Israeli Green Innovation Competition is a new award scheme to honour individuals that come up with innovative ideas related to the growth of the floriculture industry in Ghana.

As the State of Israel prides itself as a nation of innovation and helps to stimulate innovation wherever it finds itself, the embassy is excited to introduce the Green Innovation Competition to help stimulate Ghana’s floriculture industry, particularly among the youth.

This award scheme, therefore, encourages the youth to come up with innovations that contribute to the growth of the industry.

The competition is opened to the general public especially all young and enthusiastic Ghanaians who operate in green innovation. Interested applicants should not be above age 40. The ultimate winner will receive an opportunity to visit Israel and go through training to support his or her capacity.

The competition is opened from 24 June to August 6 2019. Find below details of the participation process & requirement.

Have an innovative and captivating prototype that promotes green innovation in Ghana.

Present your prototype in a 90 seconds video detailing all the essential information about your idea.

Upload your video on your Facebook account or page, tagging Israel in Ghana and the Ghana Garden and Flower Show Facebook pages with the hashtag #IsraelGIC and #GGFS2019.

Register online to participate in the competition detailing your biodata, a write up of your concept and upload a link of your 90 secs video from your Facebook.

10 qualifying participants will be selected from the entries for the final pitch. Our judges will select 5 innovative videos, while the other 5 will be selected based on the most likes on facebook.

- The 10 finalists will be hosted by our judges on 1 September 2019 to do a 3-minute prototype presentation of their ideas.

- The ultimate winner will be selected by the judges after the presentation for the award on 3 September 2019 at the GGFS Awards and closing ceremony.

- Interested participants are to take note of the following important dates and schedule of activities.

- Registration and participation – 24 June to 6 August (the 10 winners of the first round will be invited to present their idea)

- Presentation of prototype ideas to Judges – 1 September 2019

- Presentation of Awards – 3 September 2019

For further inquiries, interested participants should visit @IsraelinGhana or @Ghana Garden and Flower show on Facebook.

