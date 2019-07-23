All you need to know about the new acting IGP

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday appointed Deputy Inspector General Police, James Oppong-Boanuh as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The appointment followed a directive for Mr. David Asante-Appeatu to proceed on leave with immediate effect pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday 14, 2019.

Here is his profile:

James Oppong-Boanuh hails from Aboabo No.1, Dormaa District in the Bono Region.

He joined the Ghana Police Service in 1989 after doing a two-year training course at the Ghana Police Training School and the Ghana Police Academy.

COP Oppong-Boanuh was called to the Bar and enrolled as a Member of the Ghana Bar Association in 1984, the same year he graduated from the Ghana School of Law.

Having had his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, the new acting IGP holds a Masters in Human Rights from the University of Education, Winneba.

United Nations and Peacekeeping mission experience

Between 2010 and 2012, he was appointed Police Commissioner and Head of Police Component of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation (Mission) in Darfur (UNAMID).

In 2005, he was also appointed Deputy Police Commissioner for the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) and led the Advance Team to set up the Police Component of AMIS.

In the same year, he drafted the Police Component's Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and acted as Police Commissioner for the Mission until the arrival of the substantive Commissioner (November 2005 – March 2006).

Between 1984 and 1986 he lectured in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at the Ghana Police Academy(National Service).

Later on, he became a legal officer at the Legal Department of the Agricultural Development Bank, Accra.

Advising the Ghana Police Administration on matters of the law – both criminal and civil – he was directing and supervising investigations by giving legal advice on case files at both investigations and prosecutions level.

Professional achievements

As the Regional Traffic officer supervised the introduction of the “Casino One-Way” thereby easing traffic congestion considerably in the Tema Metropolis.

As the Regional Commander for the then Brong-Ahafo, strictly enforced Patrols within the Region, especially on highways, thereby curtailing armed robbery.

Through dialogue and consultation, managed to keep the chieftaincy disputes in the Brong-Ahafo Region in check.

As the Regional Commander for Accra, he devised effective crime management strategies that ensured the enjoyment of peace by the residents of Accra and its suburbs. Armed robbery reduced considerably during his tenure as Regional Commander.

As the Chief Staff Officer to the IGP, he reorganised the Police Headquarters administration by introducing decentralisation and giving each Schedule Officer a Secretariat with its own staff including a Staff Officer.

As the Deputy Police Commissioner for AMIS in Darfur, he led the Advance Team to set up the Police Component of the Mission from scratch. My team drafted the CONOPS for the Police Component.

As the Police Commissioner for UNAMID, facilitated the appointment of female officers into command positions.