We’re not extorting money from patients – KATH

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, (KATH) in Kumasi has discredited reports suggesting that some officials at the hospital allegedly extort money from patients who undergo surgeries.

This follows claims from some patients that, they are made to pay illegitimate fees to individuals without receipt, thus denying the hospital essential revenue.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Public Relations Officer of KATH, Kwame Frimpong asked patients to report any attempt to extort monies from them to the complaint section of the hospital in order for culprits to be punished.

“This hospital has zero tolerance for extortion of money. Our staff members have been banned from taking money from patients. Patients are expected to pay money to the accredited agents which is the Fidelity Bank.

“Be it as it may be, I want to reiterate that management is committed to ensuring that patients who visit this hospital are not taken advantage of. Management is prepared to receive a formal complaint on that matter and it is committed to investigating this and making the right decision so no one is disadvantaged,” Mr. Frimpong said.

KATH is not the only hospital that has been accused of extorting monies from patients.

Some doctors and nurses at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern region have also been caught extorting monies from patients despite free healthcare services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Health officials have been filmed demanding that relatives of patients pay what they describe as “ward fees.”

Reports have suggested that their targets are mainly relatives of expectant and nursing mothers who are covered under government's free maternal healthcare scheme.

