CCI France Ghana Makes its grand mark on the international business scene

Accra, Ghana - CCI France Ghana has left its footprint in the international business community after winning two international awards. Furthermore, the Managing Director of the Chamber has been selected as one of the 30 Young Leaders of the French-African Young Leaders programme.

Held in Paris, France, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG) made history by receiving two awards at the CCI France International Award Ceremony. The Chamber was presented with the Best Collaboration of the Year together with CCI France Lebanon, as well as the Best Performance of the Year.

The prestigious awards recognizes CCI France Ghana’s continuous effort to put Ghana on the map within our large international network as well as bridge the Gap between Ghana and France. With votes made by the Directors of CCI France International (CCIFI) and the 123 French chambers which comprise the CCIFI network, the objective of the CCI France International Awards recognizes Chambers within the network for their achievements and impacts made for businesses within their countries and internationally.

The Managing Director of CCIFG, Mrs Delphine Adenot-Owusu, on receiving the award on behalf of the company said, “CCIFG recognized the gap in information internationally on the business opportunities in Ghana. To solve this, we launched the Ghana Day Road tour, by which we present on the growing Ghanaian economy and shed light on how businesses can benefit. We are glad that internationally, the work we have put in these past two years is being recognized. “

The strides the Chamber is making goes a step further, with the selection of the Managing Director of the Chamber as one of the 30 Young Leaders of the French-African Young Leaders programme. Chosen from over 2,000 candidates from 54 countries, she has been selected as one the emerging talents on the Franco-African economic scene. The Young leaders will participate in two five-day seminars, one in France and one on the African continent. The program that has been endorsed by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, is a French-African Foundation initiative partnered by the Agence Française de Développement.

Mrs Adenot-Owusu’s election will have her join her fellow elected Young Leaders in Paris for an accelerated training in Paris that will include team-building, mentoring, workshops, discussions and high-level meetings. In October, the group will spend a week in Ghana discovering the public, private, voluntary and media ecosystem of the country, which was considered the world’s most dynamic by the International Monetary Fund.

It has been a remarkable journey as we have worked as a promoter of the Ghanaian market and partner with our international partners. With the recognition received through these achievements, we are motivated to put in more work to boost Ghana’s visibility and allow businesses benefit from the vast opportunities available.

CCI France Ghana

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana is a private association of 150+ companies and professionals belonging to different sectors which aims at supporting, fostering and enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations between French and Ghanaian companies. With over 20 business sectors represented, the CCIFG acts as a business support system to its members by providing information through market studies, product-market testing, prospective missions and trade shows.

The Chamber also participates in the promotion of Ghana among French players and accompanies them in their approach to the Ghanaian market. Established in Accra in May 2014, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana is a member of the CCI France International network of 124 French Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI FI) in 93 countries.