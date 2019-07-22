AAMA Directed To Gazette Bye-Laws

A deputy minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mr. Collins Ntim has directed the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly to take steps to gazette its bye-laws before the end of September this year.

He gave the ultimatum at a day’s meeting with key institutions in the municipality aimed at assessing the level of collaboration between the institutions and the assembly as well as how key government interventions in agriculture, health, education and security are impacting on rural development.

The municipal directors for agriculture, education and health made presentations on various activities they are undertaking in line with key government policies.

On agriculture, the deputy minister minced no words in expressing his displeasure with low coverages recorded under the ‘planting for food and jobs’ and ‘planting for export and rural development’ initiatives and tasked the municipal chief executive Mr. Edward Owusu to liaise with the department of agriculture to remedy the situation.

On education, the deputy minister bemoaned the abysmal basic education certificate examination results recorded in the municipality over the years including a 47% pass for this year. He however commended the directorate for measures put in place to ensure a reversal of the trend.

The deputy minister asked the health directorate to furnish him with additional information on some key health indicators in the municipality. This was after the directors presentation has touched on maternal mortality, facilities and staffing among others.

At the turn of the municipal assembly, the deputy minister asked questions bothering on the functionality of key committees like the audit committee, municipal planning and coordinating unit, district heath management team, statutory planning committee, economic empowerment committee and the municipal education oversight committee.

Mr. Ntim said it is the objective his ministry to ensure that the various assemblies worked together with the relevant institutions adhering strictly to financial regulations to ensure the effective delivery of government’s mandate hence the visit which marked the 209th district covered.

At the request of farmers groups present at the meeting, the deputy minister promised to make a combine harvester together with some tractors available to the municipality to boost rice production among others.

Present were the regional director for agriculture Mr. Richard Donkor and the Coordinating director of the municipal assembly Hajia Fati Saaka who to turns to answer some questions.