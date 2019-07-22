Musuku Culvert Under Construction - MCE Inspects Project And Assures Of Same In Other Areas To Address Flooding In The Municipality

Musuku, Kwabenya - The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has reiterated her commitment towards facilitating the fixing of bigger culverts at flood-prone sections of some roads and streets in the municipality. She disclosed this when she inspected the ongoing reconstruction of a culvert at Musuku, Kwabenya.

The culvert, located near the Gambo Filling Station at Musuku is a constant source of flooding in the area because of its small size and thereby not capable of containing and channeling huge volumes of water.

Compounding the situation is the haphazard developments in the area where some houses sit right on the watercourse and blocking free flow of water whenever it rains.

This has been a major concern to stakeholders and residents in the area who have, on numerous occasions, reported the situation at any given opportunity and fora organized by the Assembly.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, with the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum and the Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Aboagye Forster, after inspecting the project, told GEMANEWS that the construction of the culvert is expected to bring great relief to residents and commuters and assured that similar projects have been earmarked for other areas in the municipality.

"Ga East is a flood-prone area so with a little rain, it enters people's houses. As you can see with this project, hitherto when it rained the whole place got flooded and renders the road impassable so it has become imperative for us to open up the bridge (culvert) to allow the water to flow freely to save lives and protect properties", the Hon. MCE said.

She seized the opportunity to advise prospective developers to approach the Assembly and acquire the necessary permits from before embarking on any project and indicated that houses situated on waterways where such projects are earmarked would be demolished.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah expressed regret about the demolition of the structures which have been found to be blocking passage of water to the culvert and sympathized with the affected households but indicated that the Assembly has given them ample time to evacuate the areas affected.

"Definitely someone must sacrifice for the masses. The people built in waterway and the time has come for them to give way for the proper channel of the water to be constructed to enable water to flow freely through the culvert", the Hon MCE explained.

The Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Aboagye Forster, disclosed that his outfit has been pushing for the this project for long but was excited and grateful that, at last, it was been constructed, paying glowing tribute to all those who facilitated it including the Regional Urban Roads Director, Engineer Abass.

"We starting lobbying for this project since 2014 but we thank God and our Hon. MP, Hon. MCE and another women, whose name I can't disclose now, that the constructed of this culvert has finally come to light. This will solve the perennial flooding in this area and the people will live happily here", he remarked.

He said his outfit was constantly monitoring and supervising the project and assured the public that quality work would be done.

*"We engaged a consultant from the onset to ensure that the culvert was properly designed and from the beginning of the project till now, we are always on site monitoring, together with Regional Urban Roads, because we don't want to finish the project for people to complain that we didn't do a good job", Mr. Aboagye Forster emphasized.*

He also revealed that after the construction of the culvert, another package, which include gutters leading to the culvert will be constructed as well as asphalting of the road, as part of the ongoing Asphalt Overlay Project from Ashongman Estate, will be executed.

The MURE appealed to the residents, commuters and motorists who are affected by the blockage of the road to bear with them, saying that it was for their good the project is been done.

Ameka Penu, Foreman for Kwasep Construction Limited, the construction firm executing the project, said work had progressed smoothly without any major challenges but expressed concern about some motorists who, despite the barricade, rush towards the construction site only for them to be turned away.

He promised that they will deliver a quality work to meet the expectations of all.

By: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman

Pictures: Andrew Tagoe