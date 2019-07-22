NDC UK and Ireland Chapter Women’s and youth wings embarked on outreach Programme

As part of the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter's activities to win political souls and to bring the Party back to power in the 2020 general elections, the Women's wing in collaboration with the Youth Wing organised outreach programme in London.

The programme took place on Saturday, 13th July 2019 at Trent Park, North London as part of the annual Ghana Party in Park festivity which has gained prominence as a Ghanaian diaspora event that bring Ghanaians across Europe to one place to meet, have fun and reunite as a people with a common destiny.

The outreach programme was led by both the chapter deputy women organiser Ms Mary Gardner and Mr Alfred Freddy Kotogbor chapter Youth organiser supported by Mr kofi Ampomah deputy chapter youth organiser.

The deputy National Women Organiser of the NDC, Ms. Abigail Elorm Mensah was in London to take part in the outreach programme.

The event was actively participated by executives and members of the UK and Ireland Chapter.



The outreach team was interviews by Andy D TV, a UK based Ghanaian TV station.

Ghanaians who came to the Party in the Park festival expressed their disappointment and frustration in the Akufo Addo led NPP government. Those we spoke to lamented the corruption, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism that has engulfed the Akufo Addo government and left Ghanaians in extreme suffering and despondency.

They expressed great expectation and confidence in the return of president John Mahama and the NDC to continue the good work of improving the lives of citizens and creating opportunity for Ghanaians in general.

Over 200 new people were recruited to join the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter.

The NDC UK and Ireland chapter Women's and youth wings were inspired and encouraged by the success of the outreach programme and would certainly do more to win members to the NDC for victory 2020. You can reach the NDC UK and Ireland chapter on www.ndcuk.org or Facebook on NDC UK & Ireland comm bureau.

..........Signed..........

Ms. Mary Gardiner

Deputy Chapter Women Organiser

Mr Alfred Freddy Kotogbor

Chapter youth organiser

Mr Kofi Ampomah

Deputy chapter youth organiser