Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.07.2019 Business & Finance

NDC UK and Ireland Chapter Women’s and youth wings embarked on outreach Programme

By NDC UK and Ireland Chapter
NDC UK and Ireland Chapter Women’s and youth wings embarked on outreach Programme
2 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE

As part of the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter's activities to win political souls and to bring the Party back to power in the 2020 general elections, the Women's wing in collaboration with the Youth Wing organised outreach programme in London.

The programme took place on Saturday, 13th July 2019 at Trent Park, North London as part of the annual Ghana Party in Park festivity which has gained prominence as a Ghanaian diaspora event that bring Ghanaians across Europe to one place to meet, have fun and reunite as a people with a common destiny.

The outreach programme was led by both the chapter deputy women organiser Ms Mary Gardner and Mr Alfred Freddy Kotogbor chapter Youth organiser supported by Mr kofi Ampomah deputy chapter youth organiser.

The deputy National Women Organiser of the NDC, Ms. Abigail Elorm Mensah was in London to take part in the outreach programme.

The event was actively participated by executives and members of the UK and Ireland Chapter.

The outreach team was interviews by Andy D TV, a UK based Ghanaian TV station.

Ghanaians who came to the Party in the Park festival expressed their disappointment and frustration in the Akufo Addo led NPP government. Those we spoke to lamented the corruption, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism that has engulfed the Akufo Addo government and left Ghanaians in extreme suffering and despondency.

They expressed great expectation and confidence in the return of president John Mahama and the NDC to continue the good work of improving the lives of citizens and creating opportunity for Ghanaians in general.

Over 200 new people were recruited to join the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter.

The NDC UK and Ireland chapter Women's and youth wings were inspired and encouraged by the success of the outreach programme and would certainly do more to win members to the NDC for victory 2020. You can reach the NDC UK and Ireland chapter on www.ndcuk.org or Facebook on NDC UK & Ireland comm bureau.

..........Signed..........

Ms. Mary Gardiner
Deputy Chapter Women Organiser

Mr Alfred Freddy Kotogbor
Chapter youth organiser

Mr Kofi Ampomah
Deputy chapter youth organiser

722201975456 n6iul8w331 img20190722wa0017

722201975456 1i841p5cbv img20190722wa0021

722201975456 otkvn0y442 img20190722wa0015

722201975457 k5fri7t2h0 img20190722wa0027

722201975457 m6htl8w331 img20190722wa0029

722201975457 1j041q5ccw img20190722wa0030

722201975458 j5eq27t2gb img20190722wa0034

722201975458 0eu2xkjwwr img20190722wa0035

TOP STORIES

J.B. Danquah-Adu trial: Murder suspect lawyers challenge med...

3 hours ago

Afoko Case: IGP, CID Boss Dodge Court Again

3 hours ago

body-container-line