The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has refuted claims by the Minority Leader and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, that the NDC will win 70 percent of parliamentary seats in the 2020 general election.

He said such claims were akin to “daydreaming”.

Haruna Iddrisu, in an interaction with the media last week after filing his parliamentary nominations as the sole candidate, said the party was also poised to regain all or some of the parliamentary seats it lost in the 2016 general election in the Northern Region.

He mentioned that the parliamentary seats that the party was likely to regain as Savelugu, Nanton, Saboba, Tolon, Wulensi, Bimbilla and Gushegu which the party lost to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general election.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

He reiterated that the electorates were ready to vote for the NDC to form the next government following the abysmal performance of the current government.

But Nana Obiri Boahen said the NDC will not be able gain majority of the parliamentary seats as claimed.

“He can continue to hallucinate. He can continue to daydream. Even picking, filling and submitting forms have become a nightmare for the NDC and they are talking about winning majority seats in Parliament. We will give them a sound beating [in the 2020 elections].”

The NPP took 169 seats in parliament in the 2016 elections while the NDC got 106 seats.

The NPP is yet to hold its parliamentary primaries but the NDC has already started the process and will alter this week vet aspirants.

The post ‘NDC daydreaming; they won’t win 70% parliamentary seats in 2020’ – Obiri Boahen appeared first on Citi Newsroom .