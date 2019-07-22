Asunafo North MP Donates 7 Brands New Hyundai Matiz To Constituents

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region, Hon. Evans Opoku-Bobie donated 7 Brands New Hyundai Matiz to his constituents to enhance their day-to-day activities.

As part of his Initiative towards job creation across the Constituency, the MP launched a maiden programme in the history of Ahafo politics and governance which is dubbed "MP special initiative for job creation".

The brain behind this initiative is to create an enabling environment and avenues for job creation so that hundreds of youth will be employed through this fantastic programme.

Hon. Bobbie stated emphatically that, the first batch of the seven beneficiaries who received a brand new Hyundai Matiz each, which is to be operated on "work and pay" basis for a certain period after which beneficiaries would assume ownership of the cars fully.

The most interesting aspect of the programme is that this initiative is expected to be rolled in subsequent years to regale for a large number of people in the Asunafo North province.

The beneficiaries couldn't mute their ecstatic feelings to the Asunafo North legislator. They eulogized him and asked for abundant divine blessings on him. The Paramount Chief of Mim Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Nana Okofrobour Yaw Adjei commended Hon. Evans Opoku-Bobie for his dedicated service to the people of Asunafo North and the entire Ahafo Region. The hundreds of people who thronged to grace this historic occasion were so happy and hailed the MP.

The Constituency Chairman for Asunafo North, Mr Henry Agyapong Prempeh louded the Member of Parliament for his good leadership skills. He pledged his tenacious support for him to do more for the Constituency.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Asunafo North, Hon. Yaw Osei Boahen reiterated on a point that, Hon. Evans Opoku- Bobie deserves to go unopposed in the Incoming Asunafo North parliamentary contest. The ruling NPP Ahafo Regional Secretary, Mr Gausu rounded on a pricket that, Hon. Evans Opoku-Bobi is a great asset to the people of Ahafo and Ghana at large.

The Regional Secretary urged his constituents to keep on supporting the Ahafo Regional Minister. Municipal and District Chief Executives within the newly created Ahafo Region represented at the launching which was held at Mim GPRTU station yesterday.

