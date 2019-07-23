Nana Addo will defeat Mahama again in 2020 – Titus Glover

Deputy Minister for Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has predicted that the 2020 presidential election has already been lost by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, he said the lead up to the 2020 election will be similar to what happened in the lead-up to the 2016 election which saw former President John Mahama losing by almost one million votes.

“Just like in the lead up to the 2016 [elections], international research and polling organisations like the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) have predicted victory for President Akufo-Addo. We all know what even the University of Ghana Political Science Department has also been predicting.”

“Those predictions have not been in vacuum, but what Mr. Mahama should even worry about more is the fact that this time round, even Pollsters like Ben Ephson, who were predicting him as the victor in 2016, are not predicting anymore,” Titus Glover said.

The man who is also the sitting MP for Tema East added confidently that, “in 2020, Nana Addo will whip Mahama in the election to cry. Mahama made a mistake by accepting to come back. He should have left when the applause was still loud.”

The Deputy Transport Minister made the submission while giving his opinion about the NDC's process to elect Parliamentary Candidates for the 2020 General Election.

According to him, there was a clear evidence of little interest in the NDC's Parliamentary ticket now, in comparison with what happened in 2015 when people were jumping over one another to pick forms.

He said the lack of interest was because the NDC had become less attractive.

“Recently, we all read the news about how even former appointees of Mahama were refusing to step forward and commit money to the Mahama campaign…people do not believe in his (former President's) candidature,” Titus Glover said.

On the other hand, he pointed out that President Akufo-Addo had become the toast of most Ghanaians because of great policies that he is implementing.

“Free SHS alone, would easily deliver 2020 for President Akufo-Addo. But of course, Free SHS is just one of the many good policies; Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO, Teacher and Nursing Trainee allowances, One district, one factory, one village, one dam…just name them.”

Titus Glover pointed out that President Akufo-Addo has also done in less than three years, what Mahama could not do in 8 years as Vice President and President in Mr. Mahama's own region, Northern.

“First, President Akufo-Addo restored peace to Dagbon, and Mahama himself was there at the investiture of the new Ya-Na. Secondly, visionary Akufo-Addo has also created the Savannah Region. Who in his right senses would abandon Akufo-Addo for Mahama?”