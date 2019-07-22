Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.07.2019 General News

Breaking News: IGP Fired

By Staff Writer
David Asante-Apeatu
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave, with immediate effect, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, “the President thanked him for his many years of service to the country, and wished him well in his retirement.”

It stated that President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

More soon…

—Daily Guide

722201970454 23041q5dcx 20190722 190440

TOP STORIES

J.B. Danquah-Adu trial: Murder suspect lawyers challenge med...

1 hour ago

Afoko Case: IGP, CID Boss Dodge Court Again

1 hour ago

body-container-line