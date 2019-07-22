Afoko Case: IGP, CID Boss Dodge Court Again

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu and the Director-General of Police CID, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah have for the third time failed to show up at an Accra High Court where they have been cited for contempt.

At the two previous sittings, the judge Justice Jennifer Dodoo had indicated she will only deliver her ruling if the two officers were present.

She further indicated that she would have issued a warrant for their arrest if they were ordinary citizens.

Lawyers for murder suspect Gregory Afoko initiated the contempt proceedings in court asking that the two top police officers to be sanctioned for refusing to release Afoko despite meeting the bail conditions set by the High Court in March 2019.

Justice Dodoo fixed July 22, to deliver her ruling following the absence of the IGP and CID boss.

However, of 3 PM Monday when the case was called to be heard in chambers, the IGP and CID Director-General were both not present.

Joy News sources say the case has been adjourned to October 10.

—Joy News