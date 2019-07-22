James Oppong-Boanuh Appointed Acting IGP

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Deputy Inspector General Police, James Oppong-Boanuh as the acting IGP following a directive for Mr. David Asante-Appeatu to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

Mr. David Asante-Appeatu’s leave is pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday 14, 2019.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Monday said, ” President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanug, to act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.”

COP Oppong-Boanuh who has equally hit his retirement age was granted an extension by President Akufo-Addo in 2018 after he wrote to the Interior Ministry seeking extension of his service.

President Akufo-Addo in October 2018 granted him a one-year extension which ends in October 2019.

“With reference to your letter dated September 17, 2018, and a Memo dated October 3, 2018, from the Minister for the Interior on the subject matter above, I am pleased to inform you that the President has granted you a one-year contract service as Deputy Director-General of the Police effective October 8, 2018, to October 7, 2019,” Akufo-Addo’s letter in 2018 read.

The Deputy IGP position which is part of the Police Service Regulations under C.I. 76, has been vacant for many years until the police administration appointed Mr Oppong Boanuh who was then the Director General of Administration to fill the position in September 2018.

Many believed the move was to place him in the position to take over from David Asante Appeatu upon his retirement.

It remains unclear if COP Oppong Boanuh will be made a substantive IGP and his service term extended.

The presidency is get to give a date for the appointment of the substantive IGP.

—citinewsroom