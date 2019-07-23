Rawlings backs Frimpong Boateng's call for use of organic-based fertilizers

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called for a concerted effort to encourage the use of organic-based fertilizers instead of chemical-based ones because of the increasing harm the latter causes to the soil and environment.

He stated that: “If we are serious about containing the use of chemicals in the agricultural sector, some of the well-established fertilizer companies and dealers will have to be taken on. Their grip or hold on the bribing of officials will have to be broken. An investigation into the extent of soil damage over the years will have to be instituted and evidence established.”

The former President said farmers are already recognizing the advantages and benefits of using organic-based fertilizers and described as criminally-minded the continued use of chemical-based fertilizers.

He said: “Organic based fertilizers are being produced and this must be encouraged on a large scale. It is criminally-minded to continue using chemical based fertilizers that are destroying the soil and our environment.”

Former President Rawlings’ comments come in the wake of a warning by the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, that there will be disastrous health consequences if farmers continue to indiscriminately apply chemicals on their farms.

The Minister was reported to have stated that: “The increasing and uncontrolled application of chemical substances in agriculture in the country may in future present the nation with diseases in epidemic proportions.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com