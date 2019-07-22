Vigilantism And Related Offences Bill Passed

Ghana's Parliament on Monday read for the third time and passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill 2019.

The Bill is expected to among other things curtail political thuggery and rid the country’s body politic of rancour.

The Bill was laid amid disagreement from the Minority in Parliament and the National Democratic Congress that argued that a bipartisan engagement which had then been initiated, was the way to go.

These notwithstanding, the Bill has been passed.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, had prior to the approval, applied to the Speaker to have the Memorandum to the Bill amended.

The Deputy Attorney General Joseph Kpemka applauded the passage describing it as a product of consensus.

—citinewsroom