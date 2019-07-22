NPP Policies Impacting Positively On The Lives Of Ghanaian Youth--NPP Group

The Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP this morning held a press conference in Koforidua, in the Eastern region of Ghana touting and reaffirming the achievements of the NPP under the Nana Akufo-Addo Government.

Here is the full Statement from the political event:

The New Patriotic Party as part of our campaign commitment, which was captured in our manifesto 'CHANGE AN AGENDA FOR JOBS, Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All' the reason for which the good people of Ghana especially the youth gave the Nana Addo/Bawumia led NPP an overwhelming victory with over one million votes.

This confidence and trust of the youth in President Nana Addo have gotten the president to set himself up to deliver on his key promises, a commitment that has earned the President a lot of local and international recognition, awards and admiration.

We the youth of the NPP are not surprise that the Canadian based research group ranked President Nana Addo the best in Africa and third in the world, a performance which was also corroborated by an American based think tank in acknowledging his hard work, vision, dedication and delivering on his promises and for that matter we say President Nana Addo is a COVENANT KEEPING PRESIDENT.

Ladies and gentlemen, this forum is one that henceforth is instituted by the national youth wing of the NPP called 'THE YOUTH MUST KNOW SERIES'. It is going to be a platform that will set the records straight, advocate and amplify the achievements of the Nana Addo/Bawumia led NPP government and deal with the lies of the opposition NDC.

Ladies and gentlemen at this juncture we will like to talk about Promises made and promises delivered by the COVENANT KEEPING PRESIDENT, President Akuffo Addo to the good people of Ghana and particularly the youth.

FREE SHS

Ladies and Gentlemen, the NPP government in page 107 of our manifesto promised to make secondary school education free for all. indeed, there is no doubt that education is a major game changer and a valuable tool to upward social mobility.

Between 2013 and 2016, about 100,000 children every year who passed their BECE and were placed in senior high schools did not take up their place. This translated to about 28% of the total number of BECE candidates. You cannot build a country that way and become globally competitive, particularly in the 21st century knowledge economy.

In the first year of the Free SHS policy, the rate of students who did not enroll after being placed fell to about 17% from the annual average of 28%. It continues to drop every year. This is a huge improvement by any standard. Indeed, as the numbers rose, it became imperative to devise a system to accommodate the extra numbers hungry for education, and the result is the innovative double track system in place. No matter its challenges, we are of the firm view that the double track system is the only realistic way of dealing with the situation, and we applaud the Government for this bold initiative, the free SHS and the double tracking have employed over 8,000 teaching and non-teaching staff and an additional 800 emergency project to support the increasing number and also to end the double track system. Indeed, President Nana Addo is a Covenant keeping President.

TEACHER TRAINEES ALLOWANCE. The NPP government promised to restore the teacher training allowance which hitherto serves as incentive, motivation and financial support for our trainee teachers which was cancelled by the then insensitive President Mahama, and upon assumption of office by the Covenant keeping President, President Akuffo Addo, the teacher trainee allowance has been fully restored. As a result, over 104,000 teacher trainees have benefit from the teacher trainees' allowance that has been restored by the Nana- Addo led NPP government. NURSING TRAINEE ALLOWANCE, just like the teacher trainee allowance cancelled by the insensitive former President John Mahama thus ignoring the plights of these innocent nursing trainees, took the President who promised and is committed to fulfilling his promises to once again restore the nursing trainee allowance. currently over 116,000 midwife and nurse trainees benefit from the restoration of the nurse and midwife trainees' allowance by the Nana-Addo led NPP government. Indeed, President Nana Addo is a Covenant keeping President. Free BECE Registration policy Since 2018, The Nana Addo's government has paid all registration fees of pupils of public Junior High Schools who sat for BECE. Each student was to pay GHC 72 which the government absorbed. Over 600,000 BECE registrants has benefitted from this policy that is geared towards addressing the plight of the poor. Tvet voucher

The TVET Voucher is a government of Ghana initiative being implemented by COTVET. The TVET voucher aims at providing skills upgrade training to apprentices and Master craft persons in the informal sector with over 3156 beneficiaries.

We can bodly say that, as at January 2019, 43,678 vouchers has been redeemed. These people are given funding through training materials.

YOUTH IN AGRICULTURE Planting for food and jobs -There is no doubt, ladies and gentlemen, that agriculture is the mainstay of our economy. Since the NPP came to power, it has renewed its focus on agriculture through the hugely successful Planting for Food & Jobs programme, giving hope to many young people through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Currently the planting for food and jobs has engaged…………… direct and indirect youth. One district one factory- page 31 of the NPP manifesto under flagship industrial development initiatives was the one district one factory initiative; “in collaboration with the private sector, NPP will implement the one district, one factory initiative. One of this country's major challenges has been how to add value to our primary products through an industrialization programme not only to boost our exports but also to create employment for our teeming youths.

We promised a One District, One Factory policy, and we are delivering in government. 181 factories under the one district one factory programme are at various stages of construction and operation across the country, with the recent Ekumfi pineapple factory test run. 8 operational companies under the one-district-one factory initiative has employed 495 people. Indeed, President Nana Addo is a covenant keeping president.

Nation Builders Corp- Ghana's growing youth unemployment challenges poses a social challenge as well as a security risk, and the NPP government is cognizant of this. Through the NaBCo programme, this government has been able to deliver employment opportunities to 100,000 young men and women to provide them with the necessary skills and reduce hardships on them Capitation Grant

In 2001, the Kufuor government introduced capitation grant at the basic level to open up access to give meaning to free basic education. The NPP in its 2016 manifesto promised to increase the capitation grant which stood at GHC4.50 per child per year. True to our word, we initially doubled it to GHS9.00 per child and then increased it to GHS10.00 per child.

SCHOOL FEEDING

EMPLOYMENT RECORDS OF THE NPP

Direct Employment Interventions:

In 2018, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) engaged some one hundred and seven thousand (107,000) youth in various employment modules, with an additional one hundred and twenty-five thousand (125,000) set to be engaged this year.

Breakdown

700 monitoring and evaluation officers

15,000 community police

3,500 youth in sports

45,000 youth in sanitation

100 graduates at Ghana Post

A full fledge job center to serve as a one stop shop opportunity for job and empowerment for the youth of this country.

10,000 beneficiaries employed under the youth and afforestation program.

Over 53,000 nursing trainees employed.

3,000 Arabic teachers employed;

54,000 nurses across the country;

16,400 DBE have been posted from the colleges of education including for the first time 2,450 privately trained teachers from private colleges of education.

March 2018 19,000

45,000 teachers recruited across the country;

Employed about 8,000 teachers under the double track intervention.

Local government

Cotvet

30% contract for youth.

From 2019 Budget – meaning their what happened in 2018

Provided jobs for 882 agriculture extension officers.

8 operational companies under the one-district-one factory initiative has employed 495 people.

Approved the recruitment of 15,667 health workers in 2018.

Ghana investment promotion center registered 47 wholly-owned Ghanaian businesses in 2018, with an estimated value of GH￠ 716- more jobs have been created.

National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support Programme

Under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support Programme (NEISP), 1,350 successful entrepreneurs were provided with financial support. Each of these entrepreneurs will create a minimum of two jobs, totaling at least 2,700 direct jobs.

1200 youth to be trained in various entrepreneurial programmes by NIEP.

It is very instructive to add that under the NDC Youth Entrepreneurship Support (YES) Programme only 69 youth was engaged and programme poorly managed.……….

National Youth Authority trained 3300 youth in digital marketing and software development

800 youth in the Brong Ahafo on annual basis in various agricultural value chains

Business resource centers set up in 37 districts to support the youth entrepreneur at various levels of completion and 30 more to be built

500 young women trained under the Zongo Cuisine programme.

Construction of 5000-seater capacity multi-purpose youth resource centers in 10 regions.

Conclusion

There is more reason to suggest that more jobs have been created than what official data has captured, and for us in the NPP its important to remind the Ghanaian youth that under the incompetent John Mahama public sector employments were put on hold, dumsor alone collapsed more that one million jobs, with all these records and performance of the NPP Nana Addo government we sincerely belief that the coming back of John Mahama will be a bad omen for the youth of this country.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen of the media, for coming,

GOD BLESS GHANA

God BLESS NPP

GOD BLESS NANA ADDO

GOD BLESS THE NATIONAL YOUTH WING OF THE NPP.