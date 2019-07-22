CID's Freeing Of Charles Bissue Political – Amidu

Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Amidu, says the decision of the Police CID to investigate a presidential staffer, and further exonerate him despite his opposition, is political.

He says he had written to the police and copied the Interior Ministry as well as the seat of government, the Jubilee House, on the matter.

The content of his letter was that the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) had commenced investigations into allegation of corruption made against the Presidential Staffer, Mr Charles Bissue.

The investigation followed a petition presented to the OSP by investigators, TigerEye PI, which captured the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining collecting bundles of cash.

Mr Bissue, the petitioners alleged, took the money to circumvent the laws and issue permits that would allow a private firm to engage in small scale mining despite the pendency of a ban supervised by the Committee to which he was a secretary.

While the OSP launched investigations into the allegations contained in the petition, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police started a separate investigation into the same matter.

This necessitated Martin Amidu’s letter warning of any attempt to interfere with his work.

Speaking to Citi FM after the CID issued a report exonerating Mr Bissue, the Special Prosecutor said the police lacked jurisdiction to investigate the allegations.

He said the police in replying his letter, said the Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng had asked them to continue with the investigation and that they would do so in disregard of his warning.

He said the OSP had received evidence from both the petitioners and Mr Bissue and that journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, CEO of TigerEye PI, personally wrote to him, indicating a willingness to appear before the OSP Personally and testify. He subsequently did.

Mr Amidu repeated his complaints that his work is constantly being obstructed.

Lawyer for TigerEye, Sammy Darko, said it was curious that the police while admitting they didn’t have all the evidence, still came to the conclusion that Mr Bissue, who is the Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party for the Western Region is not blameable.

He said the petitioners did not find it necessary to submit their evidence to the police because they had presented same to the OSP.

If the police were minded, they could have contacted the OSP for the evidence, instead of relying on inconclusive evidence to make a definite pronouncement exonerating the Presidential Staffer.

The action of the police has angered many on social media who contend they are not surprised by the outcome.

