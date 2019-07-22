Ashaiman NPP Youth Wants MCE Fired

Some aggrieved members of the governing New Patriotic Party in Ashaiman want President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Chief Executive of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Mr. Albert Boakye.

The residents staged a demonstration on Monday to drive home their demand.

They accused the MCE, among other things, of using his office to indiscriminately sell lands belonging to the state.

They also accused him of awarding contracts to his friends and cronies, leaving the party divided; a situation they believe will affect the party’s chances in the 2020 elections.

They are thus calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to crack the whip by removing him from office.

The conveyer of the group, Thomas Abotibila Adongo said the action and inaction of the MCE would result in NPP losing the next election.

“There is the possibility that NPP is going to win the coming election but with the action and inaction of Mr. Albert Boakye, the party might be at risk of losing. He has been calling people into his office and cursing them with Schnapps and eggs. He also goes around selling public lands. We want him removed from office, the president should do that immediately,” he said.

There have been such calls in recent times.

Some members of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly in June 2019 called for the removal of their MCE, Andrews Teddy Ofori, for what they say is his abysmal performance since his appointment.

The assembly members alleged that the MCE has been using the Assembly's Pick-up vehicle on his farm when various departments and officials need a vehicle to facilitate their work.

In March 2019 some NPP executives of the Keta constituency in the Volta region demanded the removal of the newly appointed MCE for the Keta municipality , Godwin Edudzi Effa.

—citinewsroom