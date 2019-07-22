NDC’s Faustina Akurugu Files Nomination To Contest Dome-Kwabenya Seat

NDC Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu has humbly filed her nomination form today, July 19th, to contest the parliamentary seat for NDC in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

Madam Elikplim Akurugu in an interview with the media stated that she is poised for victory for the NDC if voted as the parliamentary candidate for NDC in Dome Kwabenya constituency.

According to her, the seat had been gifted to the NPP for the past 16 years without any better development.

"We all know the numerous challenges confronting us in this constituency. What has accounted for the persistence of these challenges is the failure of leadership. It is as if there is no Member of Parliament respecting the Dome-Kwabenya constituency", she said.

Speaking to the media on her motivation to contest, Madam Elikplim highlighted her efforts towards building harmony within the Dome-Kwabenya constituency and also her likable personal as a woman of the common people.

“Kwabenya is my home, I know the challenges we are confronted with and I have served on the campaign trail of some past parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the constituency and I have been benefited immensely from such apprenticeship", she added.

She, therefore, called on members and supporters of the NDC to rally behind her to retrieve the seat from the incumbent NPP MP, to continue the development and transformation agenda of the former president John Dramami Mahama.

However, four members have filed their nomination forms to contest the primaries for the parliamentary seat of the NDC in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, namely; Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, Israel Nornyibey, John Agbavor, and Godson Nii Tackie Adjaku.