Unproductive Gender Advocacy

And our president said that, he shouldn't have said that; he ought not to have said that. So why did our president say commitment; the self-acclaimed gendered have been gendering loudly all over the place. They know everything that is woman's agenda. But by what they do, they only show they see it as talk. Their modus operandi is to conjure like magicians whose commands produce nothing but illusion. If you listen to them on radio, it is always it should be this and it should be that. But all they do is talk.

So the more they talk, the more nothing happens as people in government who are supposed to make things happen to better the lives of the governed women. There is no commitment when a CHRAJ policewoman chops by, and on, herself more than the amount needed to run the office she occupies. It can never be commitment to place your comfort ahead of diligence in fulfilling your assignment. That is what a president means by commitment. One attorney-general, in a stealing conspiracy, doled out 50 million. Another could not, and would not, take that motherland's stolen money back because she had chopped part of it.

The one who was handed our election machine showed no commitment in conducting elections. She could only talk a miracle of a final result without the result of even one constituency. Her main concern was chop chop. I still mourn the ɔmanbapa who lost his eye and eventually left us, for 'matriotically' partaking in a demonstration she described as noise making and couldn't care the poor compatriot had been shot.

Litɔ the loudest, the night prowling election adjudication briber has been the meanest. She has no knowledge of difference between advocacy shouting and DOING things to make a difference. She partook in chopping all the money, chewing all the meat to the bone. Pity they couldn't leave that little to keep children with disabilities in school. They closed all the schools for empowering children with disabilities down. Thus, instead of helping the group of the most vulnerable of the vulnerable to enhance whatever their talent and ability, their condition of helplessness was worsened. Not one of these acts demonstrated commitment of woman to lead fellow women, men and children of the motherland. I see none, zilch.

Commitment to the woman's cause is: 'I am a woman. I have the vision and commitment to alter the woman's position in my society for the better. I am qualified to be an attorney-general, the boss of CHRAJ and the head of the EC, especially gender and children's affairs. So I am working towards it.' That is commitment. Otherwise when plucked by a president you're rather likely to hurt the woman cause with incompetence.

Note that congress had unabashedly replaced the reality of children with the abstract 'social protection' which no one sees or can touch. Children exist so when you do something about them, and, particularly if you don't do anything to help them; it is there for all to see. My compatriots know and clearly see that schoolchildren's free bus ride and one hot meal a day for JHS children were snatched from them under the watch of the gender talker.

Indeed, there's the one who called herself a minister and threw out poor women into the streets with ejections. She went on to cart away hospital equipment she said someone had donated to her in person from a hospital to ensure women and children will be deprived of health care.[She is the one who called Ɔsono

Kokuroko 'childish.' She and her type are the women who were beating kyɛnsee kon kon kon the loudest because a president dared advice that women should commit themselves to serving in public office. We have witnessed the disappointing consequences of those who failed to commit.

To congress and its women who talk gender, their commitment to the cause of women is talk. It is not commitment to doing anything. Thus they do nothing to help women. That is why they had no idea, and don't have any idea about committing to doing something. .As for the doer, he will continue his doing. No bagga waya. When he is done, everyone will know who talks and who acts to the glory of 'commatriot' womanhood.

If ampɛbrɛ congresswomen want to help fight the woman's cause, they should be humble enough to climb down from their know-all heights closer to real women underdogs and those engaging the liberation action to properly understand and meaningfully contribute. Shouting at the top of their voices about the cause does little to help those genuinely committed to fighting it. The shouting is a distraction. To remain where they are and believe or think they are fighting the cause is unproductive.

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh

