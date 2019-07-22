Methodist Youth Fellowship lauds gov’t for NABCO, Free SHS

Brother Francis K. Duah, the Sunyani Diocesan Chairman of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), has commended government for introducing the Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy and the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme describing their introduction as “timely and most welcome.”

He said, whereas the Free SHS policy will enable all qualified Ghanaian children to enjoy senior high school education, thereby gradually elimination illiteracy from our society, NABCO on the other hand would help address the challenge of graduate unemployment.

He observed that NABCO will go a long way to strengthen and improve "public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection."

Brother K. Duah was speaking at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region during the 15th biennial delegates’ conference of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF).

The Conference which was under the theme, "Intensifying our Teaching Ministry for Disciple Making: The Young Person in Focus", attracted a total of 660 delegates drawn from 16 Circuits in the diocese.

Fix bottlenecks

He asked the government to tackle recent issues of delays in the payment of allowances due to beneficiaries of NABCO programme to allow the youth to keep faith with the initiative.

On the free SHS, he said it was undeniable fact that the policy has helped "increased enrolments tremendously and has created a level playing field for both the rich and the poor to have equal access to secondary education", adding that it would help develop the requisite quality human resource base for the development agenda of the country “if only it is sustained.”

Evangelism

Touching on evangelism, Brother Duah has advised the youth of the church to master the art of teaching to win, develop and ensure new souls won are permanently stabilized for the growth of the church.

He said, "Orthodox Churches were losing most of their members to the charismatic churches because our congregation seems to lack some basic teachings needed to remain in the church and scriptural knowledge appears to be lacking".

"Until a person becomes well-grounded in the word of God, his or her faith does not become solid enough to run the Christian race through to the end. This is because as human, the world offers a lot of packages that often draw us from the Christian faith", he added.

Christian faith

The Diocesan Chairman indicated further that it was the responsibility of members to ensure frantic efforts were made to teach basic principles of the Christian faith towards discipleship making.

"We have a great responsibility to have an in-depth knowledge into the scriptures and not to be driven by some Charismatic Churches agenda of focusing their teachings on prosperity and prophesies," he stated.

Brother Duah added that the MYF has undertaken several activities aimed at spiritual, social and economic empowerment of members over the last two years.

He urged members to support evangelism efforts by contributing to, 'CLUB 200', an evangelism fund which has been established and aims at getting at least 200 people to make a monthly donation of Gh.c 20.00 to the fund for outreach programmes.

Same-sex

On the same-sex marriage issue, Brother Duah backed the earlier position made by the Presiding Bishop and leadership of the Church stating that "the Methodist Church in Ghana has separate autonomy and was independent from the Methodist Church in the United Kingdom (UK) and we do not support same-sex marriage".

Reverend Samuel Kusi-Appiah, the Diocesan Youth Organizer, encouraged members to enroll in the Diocesan Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme aimed at equipping young people in the Diocese with diverse skills to start and their own businesses.