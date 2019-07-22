Police Chases Chief For Allegedly Kidnapping Another Chief

The police in the Western Region are on a manhunt for the chief of Upper Dixcove for allegedly kidnapping the chief of Lower Dixcove and four of his subject.

Confirming the search to JoyNews, the region’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the police had information that the paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Nana Hema Dekyi had made an announcement for his subjects to gather at his Palace.

He brought in some well-built machete-wielding men outside the town who attacked Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX and subjects of Lower Dixcove palace.

They proceeded to destroy properties, kidnapped the Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX and four of his men to undisclosed location.

Police at Agona Nkwanta with re-enforcement from Sekondi proceeded to Dixcove and rescued Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX and the four kidnapped subject from the Palace of Nana Hema Dekyi XIV.

The kidnapped subjects were half naked and had cutlass wound over their bodies.

The Police PRO DSP Adiku said the five were locked up in a room on the second floor Nana Hema Dekyi’s Palace.

The police broke into the room and rescued them. The rescued chief and his four subjects were sent to the Efia Nkwanta Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The whereabouts of suspect Nana Hema Dekyi is not known.

Two vehicles, a Ford with Registration No GT7299-X belonging to Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX and Daewoo saloon car GS 4207-10 had their windscreens and glasses damaged.