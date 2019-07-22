DVLA Launches War Against ‘Goro boys’

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says its premises is a no go area for middlemen, popularly called “Goro Boys.”

According to the Board Chairman of DVLA, Frank Davis, the move which is geared towards ensuring customer satisfaction will make the authority unattractive for Goro boys.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour at the commissioning of the new Koforidua Regional office of the DVLA, Lawyer Frank Davis cautioned staff of the authority not to deal or engage with Goro boys.

“The commissioning of this office will challenge the staff to give up their best and make the customer the fulcrum of their operations. I also wish to caution those who over the years have ridden on the back of DVLA to make ends meet and all those gathered here that…the days of the Goro are passed for this new DVLA which is no longer fertile ground for illegal activities”.

He added that: “I must warn us here that those of you who think you can beat the system, we have a computer wizard in a chief executive and a lawyer for a board chair so anyone who gets himself in any of the activities will be dealt with by the full force of the law, whether you are a staff of DVLA or an outsider.”

citinewsroom