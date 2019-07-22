IGP, CID Boss Face Court Today

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, could land himself in jail Monday if he is found guilty of contempt court.

Police refused to release murder suspect, Gregory Afoko, despite a High Court order on March 20, 2019, directing that he should be released and the suspect meeting the bail condition.

Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, also faces the same fate.

The two are being blamed for the police’s decision to set aside the court’s directive to release Gregory Afoko, causing the suspect to spend more than 120 days on remand.

The contempt of court charge against the two police chiefs was scheduled to be heard on July 3, 2019, but was adjourned today, July 22, 2019.

Related: Afoko’s rights ‘clearly’ violated – GBA president

The case was adjourned because the representatives of both the IGP and the CID boss had travelled out of the jurisdiction and hence could not be in court.

Justice Jennifer Dodoo, who is hearing this current case, had once issued an order for the police to produce Gregory Afoko to execute the bail.

Her decision on Monday will be one of two strands to the bail issue as an appeal filed by the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, remains pending at the Court of Appeal.

Afoko has been on trial since 2015 as a key suspect in the murder of the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama.

Adams Mahama was attacked with acid on his way home on May 20, 2015, by two people and later died of extensive acid burns.

Investigations disclosed that his death was caused by the two persons, but the Police only managed to arrest the first suspect, Gregory Afoko.

The second suspect, Asabke Alangdi, however, fled the jurisdiction in the days after the murder and has been on the run since.

In January this year, following the arrest of Alangdi, the Attorney General (AG) filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial of Gregory Afoko.

Contempt against IGP

However, this is not the first time the IGP has been in contempt of court situation. It is the second time in nine months that he has been dragged to court for contempt.

Mr David Asante-Apeatu was convicted of contempt in October 2018 after a court had ordered the police to provide security for the execution of another court order that gave the green light for the sale of a 12-block uncompleted flat at Redco in Madina.

This was not done. The Attorney General’s office, however, moved with an application challenging the conviction.

The court ruled in favour of the A-G as it held that the conviction violated procedures of the High Court.

—Myjoyonline