NDC will uproot NPP like cassava in 2020 - Armah Buah

Ghanaians bought into juicy promises made by members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 elections and therefore gave them the mantle of leadership to rule Ghana, but unfortunately, they have failed Ghanaians, according to Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the Western Region.

Consequently, he said same Ghanaian electorates backed by conviction will show the NPP an exit door in 2020 after the polls considering the abysmal performance displayed in almost three years in Government.

He said the NDC, which had offered Ghanaians hope in Government for eight years, and was honest with the Ghanaian electorates in 2016, will once again bounce back from opposition, work hard to make sure the NPP was uprooted like cassava in the next general elections to save Ghanaians from extreme hardship.

Addressing supporters of NDC at a mini-rally at Aiyinasi over the weekend after submitting his nomination forms to contest the party's parliamentary primaries, the former Minister for Petroleum said he was more than convinced that the NDC was on its way into Government.

"Let me assure the chiefs and people of communities who continue to cry for development projects that help is on the way", he said.

Armah Kofi-Buah said the sterling performance displayed under the Mills-Mahama administrations, witnessed in eight years, which brought development projects to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, were currently been eroded by this current administration following an abysmal performance displayed in Government for almost three years.

In Nzemaland for instance, he revealed that there were significant projects carried out by the Mills-Mahama administrations and many more penciled down for execution before the untimely exit of NDC in Government, but these projects have been affected by poor governance and leadership under President Akufo-Addo.

"The light we lit in Nzema has been turned off by this incompetent NPP Government. Instead of bringing development, they have been engaging in internal party squabbles and allowed our DVLA, our stadium to go away. Look around you, street lights are all off", he lamented.

He lampooned President Akufo-Addo, the arrowhead of current Government for unable to commission his own projects because they do not exist, but has been commissioning former President John Dramani Mahama's projects because they were all over the country.

"President Akufo-Addo has spent almost three years commissioning NDC projects. I have heard he is coming to commission Ghana Gas offices in Ellembelle", he opined.

According to Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah who served as Minister for Petroleum under the Mahama administration, despite existence of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), ENI Ghana, two giant Petroleum sector establishments he facilitated, which have been stationed in Ellembelle, there were more other development projects including a planned port project earmarked for the area which have all been abandoned by the current administration.

"Despite Ghana Gas and ENI, we must bring the port to create more jobs for our teaming youth", he charged Government.

Source: Daniel Kaku