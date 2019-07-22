NPP Youth Wing introduces "The Youth Must Know Series" platform

In ensuring that the Youth of this country are well informed and abreast of the many bold policy initiatives of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led NPP Government, the National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party is introducing "The Youth Must Know Series"; a platform that will catalogue and amplify the achievements and gains made by the NPP Government.

The National Youth Wing will by this arrangement, organize periodic outreach programs, seminars and Press interactions geared at engaging the Youth on matters of national interest.

Nana B, the National Youth Organiser disclosed that 'The Youth Must Know Series' will provide yet another avenue for the young people of our country to access factual and credible information on Ghana's Governance program.

He added that "It will diffuse the lies and misinformation peddled by the NDC and its hirelings in our political space".

He concluded that "The maiden edition, comes off at 8 am on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Koforidua Guest House in the Eastern Region. The National Youth Wing invites you to join us on this important exercise".

Source: Daniel Kaku