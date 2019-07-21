Any Critical Thinkers Here? – Part 6

You would expect that former President John Dramani Mahama, a pathological liar and scofflaw of criminally heinous proportions, would be the last prominent Ghanaian citizen to raise his hackles over what he terms as the flagrant perpetration of judicial and legal travesty in the matter regarding the rescinding of a bail bond granted the prime suspect in the acid-dousing assassination of Mr. Adams Mahama (See “Mahama Urges Clergy, Traditional Rulers to Condemn Afoko’s Bail Denial” Modernghana.com 7/20/19).

On the latter count ought to be emphatically noted that as President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, Mr. Mahama literally rode roughshod over a Supreme Court decision handed down a judicial panel presided over by then Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, in the matter of the Montie Trio of pro-Mahama and National Democratic Congress’ media propagandists who had rudely and publicly threatened to have Mrs. Wood sexually violated, and some of her associates on the Apex Court either dismembered or physically maimed for fiercely resisting dastardly attempted by Mrs. Charlotte Osei, the Mahama-appointed Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, from rigging the 2016 general election in favor of her employer and the latter’s National Democratic Congress’ establishment.

The members of the Montie Trio, namely, Messrs. Salifu Maase (aka Mugabe), Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn, would be sentenced to serve a four-month prison term, apiece, only to have then President Mahama prejudicially use his executive powers, backed by an unconscionably rubber-stamping membership of the Council-of-State, a statutorily presidential advisory entity, to scandalously release the above-mentioned criminal convicts from the Nsawam Medium-Security Prison. This is clearly not the action of a politician or democracy-loving leader who respects the statutory separation of the powers of the three branches of democratic governance, namely, the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary, which counsels the noninterference of the Executive, in this context, in the functional independence of the Judiciary, as well as the Legislature, of course.

Even more significant must be observed the fact that the brutal acid-slaying of Mr. Adams Mahama – no known biological relation of Mr. John Mahama’s – occurred under the watch of the man who is now so mischievously pretending as if he had any respect for the rule of law and, in particular, the august institution of the Ghanaian judiciary. You see, just about the same time that President Mahama and some of his cabinet appointees were taking double salaries at the damnable and criminal expense of the law-abiding Ghanaian taxpayer, the former National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for the Gonja-West Constituency, presently in the newly created Savannah Region, would hire private detectives to snoop on some deliberately targeted members of the country’s judicial system in order to prove to the whole world that Ghana possessed the most thoroughgoing corrupt and morally bankrupt judicial services operatives of any postcolonial Third-World country.

Mr. Mahama would also go on the hustings – or embark on the electioneering campaign trail – by thumbing his nose at the leaders of the then main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) because the latter party’s then National Chairman, Mr. Paul A. Afoko, who had just recently unsuccessfully attempted to concoct an alibi for his Adams Mahama-slaying prime suspect younger brother, namely, Mr. Gregory Afoko, had been suspended for dastardly, albeit equally unsuccessfully, attempting to stall the 2016 presidential election campaign of then Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in hopes of having an Afoko-allied incumbent President Mahama trounce Nana Akufo-Addo, for the second and, perhaps, the last time, in the 2016 presidential election.

“Where is your ‘Chiarman,’” a politically giddy Candidate Mahama would shout to a crowd of party supporters and sympathizers in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital. This was scarcely a week or two in the wake of the cold-blooded and cold-calculated assassination of Mr. Adams Mahama. Candidate Mahama would also have his Police Chief, Mr. John Kudalor, the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), unceremoniously remove the Chief Investigator of the contract assassination of Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the then New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for the Akyem-Abuakwa-North Constituency, in the sanctity of the slain man’s own bedroom. Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare, would also be immediately demoted from his post as Greater-Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service and be swiftly transferred to the Winneba Police Training Academy, in the Central Region, as Rector. We must also quickly add that the late Mr. JB Danquah-Adu, was the grandson of the legendary Dr. JB Danquah, the putative Doyen of Gold Coast and Modern Ghanaian Politics; the slain man was also the cousin of the now-President Akufo-Addo.

What we clearly see here in the eerily suspicious political conduct of the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 Presidential Election Candidate is the character of a pathological megalomaniac whose hands may very well be soiled, incarnadine (my profound apologies to Mr. William Shakespeare), with the bloods of quite a remarkable number of lesser political actors, including Messrs. Adams Mahama, Peter Kenyenso and JB Danquah-Adu, all of whose political existence may very well have posed a formidable threat to the man with vaulting repeat presidential ambitions. It is also significant to note for the umpteenth time, once again, that Mr. Mahama’s first gut reaction to the death of his then immediate boss, to wit, President John Evans Atta-Mills, was to publicly and heartily celebrate “this auspiciously serendipitous act of Divine Providence” in gloriously crowning Mr. John Dramani Mahama as the first post-independence-born Ghanaian leader. You thought this sneaky megalomaniac had a conscience, didn’t you?!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 20, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]