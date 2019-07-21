Gov’t given until July ending to reconstitute Architects Registration Council board

The Ghana Institute of Architects is giving the government until the end of July to reconstitute the board of the Architects Registration Council.

On The Big Issue, the Honorary Secretary of the Ghana Institute of Architects, Augustus Richardson hinted at some legal action if the institute’s demands are not met.

“It is important that we do the right thing by law… If by the end of July this doesn't happen, we will do what we have to do. We will no longer sit down for some of these things to happen.”

Mr. Richardson also said the institute was seeking “legal counsel” on the way forward and possibly having an arrangement where the Architects Registration Council and not the President appoints the board.

The council has been without a board since 2017 and the government is yet to back its assurances on the issue with action.

“We had our AGM in March. There was representation from the government. We were informed that in two weeks the board will be set up. As we sit today, we don't have that,” Mr. Richardson recalled.

He underscored the importance of the board reminding that “even issues of discipline…the board must ratify these things. If there is no board, the council cannot on its own do that per the law.”

The Architects Registration Council is the regulatory body for the architectural profession established through the Architects Act 1969, NLCD 357.

It is an Agency of the Ministry of Works and Housing (MWH) and is overseen by a board of 10 members, five of whom are nominated by the professional body of architects: the Ghana Institute of Architects, four institutional members and the Registrar of the Council.

