Akufo-Addo resumes regional tours with Western, Central visit

President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday resume his national tours this time visiting the Central and Western regions.

The tour will kick off the tour in Shama in the Western region cutting sod for work to commence on 2nd expansion factory works for a company called Twiford Ltd.

The President’s tours give him an opportunity to interact with citizens, stakeholders and opinion leaders, inspect ongoing development projects as well as cut sod for new projects to commence.

On the latest one, he will commission Ghana Gas projects in Esiama, Meet chiefs and people in town hall meetings as well as cut sod for a fish landing breach at Axim.

“President Akufo-Addo will also cut sod for work to commence on Prestea Town Roads before leaving for the central region,” the Information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed at a press conference, Sunday.

He added that in the central region the President’s itinerary will include sod cutting for the construction of a fish landing beach at Moree as well as Durbars with chiefs and people including the fishing community.

The President returns to Accra on Saturday after the Panafest Festivities at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“This tour of the 7th and 8th regions this year is aimed at also giving the President an opportunity to hear first-hand from the people and commit to the remaining parts of the administration’s agenda,” the Ofoase Ayeribi MP said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim