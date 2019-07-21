The Underground Man - Part 35

"Even I am a Democrat that thinks this form of governance is the best mankind has ever come up with, yet I do not think that we have a right to impose our form of governance on other countries as such countries must be governed by a political system that matches their needs to better the lives of many people if not all of them. So, it is most appropriate to look into the tool box of history, see what we as human race have gone through, than observe and analyses the situation of a country in the context of its present time and come up with the most appropriate system, possibly a combination of elements we need to take from existing or once existed systems", was Anna speaking her mind while the community members of The Abbey in Sutton Courtenay had gathered for their Thursday evening dinner for which outsiders were most welcome. Fred´s secretary, Anne West, residing in Abingdon, a former spy for the British during World War II as she had known German very well, had come to join the crowd that felt it most simulating to share ideas with people from different walks of life.

"As we live in a crazy world calling our time Globalization instead of international trade...for me at my age it is all too complicated", confessed Lucille Champagne serving coffee and tea for the dinner guests. "It is no more for me!"

"Globalization is more than only international trade, I mean, it is the idea of international cooperation on all levels of life", tried Anna to explain enjoying her cake covered with thick layer of dark chocolate. "It really is amazing, the taste of this piece."

Lucille Champagne smiled being happy of the appreciation. It had taken her two hours to bake the cake that was made after a recipe of her grandmother that had migrated from Ireland years back to Canada. All members were used to prepare one part of a four course meal with salad taking rounds each week. Guest from outside The Abbey volunteered to bring homemade food along for all to share. There was more on the dinner tables than they all could possibly eat.

"What we need to achieve, that is my opinion, that we all agree in this world on basic standards for all of us such as human rights and the consequences when governments do not observe them as written and agreed upon", decided Anna for a second helping of the chocolate cake opening her jeans to make space for the new treat. "But for the rest of society, the system to govern a country, this must be left to each country alone to decide. I mean time is always moving on, so a system working positively today for a people does not mean it also works well tomorrow. People are always on the move, so must political system adopt to changes to be adequate in their service attitude to serve nations well."

"From my experience", added Paulo from Florence to the discussion, "Democracy is the best possible option and should be accepted from all countries around the world. Surely they can make small changes from society to society, but basically it should be a universal form of governance. That is my sincere belief...yes it is."

"As my mother was not a Christian in her heart only having books in her house that speaks of angles doubting news coming in from all corners of life, I see now so clear in my soul that these fears she has about anything possible is rooted in me", shared Anna with Fred in German looking out for his comfort.

"I know what you are going through and what will be the road ahead in your life as our family blood is strong in us", was Fred holding Anna`s hand in his, "and we always must look into each of our situations as to which voice we hear and were they come from. There will be always a struggle inside you of the voices of your family blood, your inherited genes and the brain and revelations of life matters that you will hear and see during your coming years. These inner fight can easily destroy your destiny and divert your glory to another person. So, my best advice is use the inner fight against your family blood and turn it around to make it a constant dialogue that helps you to stand on your feet all the time, not being relaxed and living in emotional and spiritual comfort, rather be on a constant journey of who you are, who you are supposed to become until your assignment is finished, your stone created to keep you vigilant at all times. When we humans do not face problems, we are a bunch of lazy people. Life in paradise with milk and honey, with chicken entering our mouth just like that will only move us from kitchen to toilet but not create a world from level to level to make this world a paradise emerging form labor of man, a paradise where the word of God that is so real, so powerful, can be seen with human eyes."

"You mean, the Garden of Eden we were not able to see?"

"The Garden of Eden Adam and Eve were able to live in and chop from the fruits of the paradise", lectured Fred enjoying his coffee while looking over to his wife asking him kindly to take his rest for the night, "but they did not see the paradise they were living in...only using it for which reason they were not able to follow God´s commandment not to eat form the forbidden fruit. When we see, I mean truly see, we will not depart form the way we are supposed to go, sin would not be our portion. It is only when we do not see, we do not understand, and when we do not understand, we sin and go ways we are not supposed to go."

"I must remember it", said Anna wishing Fred a good-night.

"When you deal with the devil, with witches and wizards, you constantly must be on high alert. Wherever you go, they are already there. Be covered by the blessings of a strong Man of God and carry the words God has spoken over your life at all times in your spirit, soul and heart", said Paul to Anna calling her from Hamburg.

Anna was about to cut The Abbey´s front lawn with the new lawn tractor, a used machine that would cut English grass down to its maximum height covering the grounds into magical looks. She had turned off the engine and concentrated on Paul´s story seeing the local Vicar crossing The Green to open the church door ready to pull the strings of the two bells in the tower once donated by wealthy citizens: “Oh...Paul...good to hear your voice again. But please, tell me...what did happen that you talk like that?"

"I had asked a lawyer, Madam Jutta Bärthel, here in Hamburg-Barmbek to help me sorting out my case with my ex-wife and close the Government Bond account I told you about long time ago to give the money in it to my two sisters as their mother`s inheritance."

"Yes, I remember you mentioned something like that."

"Now, I gave that lawyer clear instructions of what to do. If the issue would not be possible to be solved by her legal intervention to make the truth about the funds finally come to light, everything should stay as it is for a court hearing to finally solve the matter and set me free from any wrong allegations my eldest sister had distributed into the world."

"Yes, I know. And what happened?"

"Now, my own lawyer that I paid and instructed very clearly was working completely against my own interest and messed up the case. She was able to convince the bank to release the money to my ex-wife and me knowing very well that she was not supposed to do that and...still a mystery to me...even managed to do so without have the written authority to do so. In fact that lawyer Jutta Bärthel turned against me and called me an idiot, a forgetful person knowing exactly that she had violated her mandate. Now I was giving my younger sister her part of the money but my eldest sister refuses any contact with me. The situation I am in now is that I have taken another lawyer to fight the old lawyer in court...Can you imagine that?"

"How is that possible?"

"That is a very good question and I have thought about it very well", said Paul with disgust in his voice. "My conclusion is, that my ex-wife that is having the devil in her heart, was able with her witchcraft to confuse the old lawyer Jutta Bärthel that much, that she was willing to misuse her mandate and wok against any ethical standards of her profession. I am very sure that stupid lawyer has already seen the mistake she had made but of course finds it difficult to admit that she has utterly failed her own standards of work. I am convinced when she watches this case unfolding now that she will realize that she no longer is able to explain to herself and others why she did what she did, possibly the first time in her career."

"So, you now take her to court!" said Anna pushing a heavy stone to the side when cutting the grass not to damage the blade of the lawn more.

"Yes...I have started the process and will get the money to pay my eldest sister to expose all her lies as such."

"My understanding is...“ Anna pushed two more heavy stones to the side of the small drive way, "that she is already exposed with all her lies as...an evil witch."

"Yes, it is out there in the open already...but I have not finished my work, as I have told you once."

"Your work will be finished either you die... ."

"Or she dies first...which I prefer and work hard for."

"Ok, I do understand your point and I am sure, you will succeed and outlive that evil witch by far getting your stone over time", was Anna comforting him with sweet words of encouragement. "The bible is very clear on such issues...remember that very well!"

"I know of Abraham, Joseph, of Abel and Cain...yes...this is human life and human life is nothing for softies but only for people with a fighting mentality to take out evil from the world and praise the Lord with good words and deeds", stated Paul with crystal clear tone, his hands ready for a good and striking punch.

"We all have to pay for the sins committed and we harvest the fruits of the seeds planted."

"Very true!", agreed Paul and added, "We all will have to give an account to God sooner or later and get our stone or feel the heat of hell to burn not just us, but generations of our own blood that follow us."

"That is the saddest part of it all...I mean that innocent children and their children will have to suffer from the evil works their parents and grandparents once had committed. They will have to struggle in life and to brake the chain of family witches and wizards have to fight for their position in life very, very, very hard...if ever they have the idea to create a generation of people that can and should be honored with their own stone eventually...simply innocent people when not following God, will stay in darkness of evil family blood."

"Yes, you are right...very, very tragic", said Paul realizing his credit got nearly finished. "But I always keep telling myself, ion this world sooner or later we all have to wake up regardless of our family issues, our blood good or bad and take responsibility of our own life and make it to what it is supposed to be...even if it requires turning your back to your parents and the rest of your biological family to set you free and enter into good living...it is all our own choice and responsibility...not at all of any other person or circumstances. We are in the end of our life the slave of our time and family and circumstances, or we can decide to be the master of our destiny and reach our goal mandated by birth to us...we can chose and experience the consequences and rewards."

All of a sudden the call went off. Anna got back on her tractor while greeting the Vicar as he was leaving the church closing the heavy wooden door for the day.

…to be continued