Asiedu-Nketia Was Captain of NDC Team That Sidelined Martin Amidu

Maybe the dynastic General-Secretary of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made his “I Told You So” statement in highly unlikely hopes that an amnesiac – or short memory-afflicted – Ghanaian public would so scandalously have forgotten the dastardly attempts made by both the Mills-Mahama Posse to force the recently dismissed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from the cabinet of then President John Evans Atta-Mills, late, into literally committing both political and corporeal or physical/personal suicide (See “We Warned Amidu Against Taking Up Special Prosecutor Appointment – Asiedu-Nketia” AbcNewsGh.com / Ghanaweb.com 7/17/19).

As I vividly recall, at one point, Mr. Martin ABK Amidu wrote a widely publicized rather disturbing media column clearly hinting at sinister attempts by partisans of the then-Interim President John Dramani Mahama to either summarily have the first man to partner then-Candidate John Evans Atta-Mills, as the latter’s presidential running-mate, into the 2000 Presidential Election, liquidated, taken out of circulation, or permanently silenced. In the aforementioned column, the longest-serving Deputy Attorney-General in postcolonial Ghanaian history and in the Rawlings-led tandem regimes of, first, the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) junta, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), would boldly and fearlessly riposte that he had already seen the best days of his life and both remarkably distinguished himself as well as creditably acquitted himself well enough to be worried silly about any threats to his life emanating from people whose academic and professional profiles could not creditably compare with his own.

I must quickly point out that Mr. Amidu did not phrase the preceding as plainly and bluntly as yours truly has phrased or cast the same; but it was inescapably implicit. His summary and shameful expulsion from the Atta-Mills cabinet, and the subsequent attempt by the politically parasitic and freeloading likes of Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, the woman whom Mr. Amidu would replace as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, if memory serves yours truly accurately, and Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, the Mahama Chief-of-Staff-Second-Bananas, are widely known and extensively documented. And, of course, the entire collusive decision by the NDC’s top-brass to literally throw Martin Amidu under the proverbial bus and out of the party he had served much longer and far better than the rest of the NDC’s hoodlum pack, essentially revolved around the apparently symphonic decision by the Atta-Mills Posse to use Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome as a fraudulent and criminal front to extort the unprecedently humongous sum of GHȻ 51.2 Million from Ghanaian taxpayers.

This story needs to be repeatedly and emphatically highlighted by the key operatives of the New Patriotic Party’s Communications Team or Directorate in the leadup to the 2020 Presidential Election. Ghanaians must roundly reject the Mahama rag-tag and kleptocratic 2020 Presidential Election Campaign by bearing clearly in mind the fact that then Candidate John Dramani Mahama had epically and scandalously failed to retrieve the Woyome Loot, contrary to his pontifical promise to doing so in the leadup to the 2012 Presidential Election because, like most of his peers and leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former Rawlings’ Communications Minister had, allegedly, been a prime beneficiary of the Woyome Loot. A thief, of course, cannot be expected to be able to police himself.

As we all presently know, Mr. Mahama is both a congenital and a pathological liar whose words and promises cannot be trusted. It had to take the determined efforts of a real statesman and visionary leader, in the person of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the latter’s people-centered and progressive government to force Mr. Woyome to literally shut up and pay up. If, indeed, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia, who is also mockingly known as “General Mosquito,” admonished our present Independent Special Public Prosecutor to decline the latter post at all, as the NDC’s General-Secretary is now strangely and mendaciously claiming, this was definitely because earlier on when it became evident that President Akufo-Addo might offer this post to the man that most of the NDC’s top leadership loved to hate and had effectively written off as a political dead horse, the former Rawlings-appointed Deputy Defense Minister actually virulently accused Nana Akufo-Addo of mischievously scheming to use Mr. Amidu to railroad the top leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

As I vividly recall, it was only former President Jerry John Rawlings, out of the entire stable of the National Democratic Congress’ top leadership, who envisaged the appointment of Mr. Amidu as Independent Special Public Prosecutor to be a progressive decision that deserved to be unreservedly applauded. General Mosquito cannot fool anybody else on this most seismic subject but himself.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 20, 2019

