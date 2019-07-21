British Queen Looks For A New Cook...But The Salary Is Way Below The British Average

The Queen is looking for a new junior chef cook for Buckingham Palace, but the salary she pays is anything but royal ...

The new junior chef receives gross 22,076.04 pounds (about 24,000 euros) per year. The salary would be in Germany absolutely in the context, where the normal assistant Cook earns average between 1,650 and 2,030 euros per month.

In the UK, however, the Queen's offer is modest

it's about £7,500 (about € 8,330.19) less than the average annual salary in the country. According to the Office for National Statistics, this was £ 29,500 in 2018 (about € 32,765.40).

But the royal post also has some advantages

According to the job advertisement on the website of the royal family, the successful applicant benefits from an attractive overall package. As there were: 33 vacation days a year, pension benefits as well as free food and lodging in the palace.

The appointment offers accommodation at Buckingham Palace.

What does a junior Chef cook do?

He supports the Chef de Partie, who is responsible for a specific area of ​​the kitchen. The requirements are indeed very high. As stated in the job advertisement, the court is looking for a "motivated and qualified cook." It also states: "It is also important to have attention to detail, as well as the ability to work under time pressure and to ensure that the food is served on time."

Educational team player with a passion for food and catering

In addition to training, of course, it depends on the soft skills. The royal family wants a team player who can adapt well and is communicative. And clearly, "most important, is a passion for food and the catering industry, as well as the willingness to constantly learn."

It is not explicitly stated for whom exactly the new employee will cook. However, the person will work in London five days a week. The post also includes "Travel to other royal residences."

Darren McGrady, former cook of the Queen, had recently betrayed the favorite dishes of the Queen in Hello! Magazine. So he revealed that the Queen was an absolute "chocolate fan". In addition, Gaelic beef steak fillet and Mushroom with whisky-sauce would be among her favorite main courses.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)