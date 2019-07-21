Kokomba Youth Congratulates Moses Mabingbaan on his Appointment as NDC National Vice Chairman

Hon. Moses Mabingbaan

Congratulatory message from Konkomba Youth in NDC to Hon. Moses Mabingbaan on your appointment, as the National Vice Chairman



We write on behalf of the Konkomba Youth in NDC to congratulate you Hon. Moses Mabingbaan on your appointment as the National Vice Chairman of our great party (NDC).

Today, we could not hide our joy from such a historic rise of "Ukpakpaanja" in our party hierarchy who have been a dedicated and responsible citizen of this nation and a very hardworking man who have passionately served both NDC and this nation in diverse ways with due diligence.

We are by this release pledging our full support to making sure that, you get all the necessary support in all Konkomba dominated areas to enable the party (NDC) feel your presence by maintaining and winning back all our lost seats

As a northern son and power vested in you by great NDC party, you owe all northerners and Ghanaians a full responsibility to bring an everlasting peace we are all yearning to achieve for the betterment and development of northern regions and Ghana as a whole.

We also want to thank the Functional Executive Committee(NDC) for the opportunity given to you to serve in this high office.

We further want to thank our Representatives ( Konkomba NDC Caucus) in Parliament for unanimously settling and recommending you for such an enviable position.

We have greatest task ahead of us and all our focus should be gearing towards that as a party.

Long Live NDC, Long Live Ghana.

Signed

Samuel N. Koyaja

(0249896004)

Spokesperson

Moses Konja

(0243031465)

Financial Secretary

Cc:

Hon. Moses Mabingbaan.

National Executives.

Konkomba MPs caucus in Parliament.

All Media Houses.