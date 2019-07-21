Run Clean Campaigns Devoid Of Name-Calling - says Savannah Regional Organizer of NDC Tell Aspirants.

Savannah Regional Organiser of NDC Mr Inusah Abdulai

The Savannah Regional Organiser of NDC Mr Inusah Abdulai has urged NDC parliamentary candidates in the region to run a clean campaign as they prepare to hit the various branches to canvas for votes to enable them lead the party in their respective Constituencies for 2020 elections.

Mr Abdulai reminded them to speak to the issues that will enhance their chances of winning devoid of insults and personality attacks.He said the NDC shall win the 2020 elections and will want to form a possible majority in parliament and therefore the task of every NDC aspirant in the Savannah Region to inculcate a habit that will gear towards retaining the six Constituencies currently in the grips of the NDC and ultimately snatch the Salaga south seat mistakenly offered to the NPP during the 2016 elections.

Mr Abdulai warned that he and the executive body of the party will deal decisively with any candidate whose actions and inactions they see will bring the NDC party in any of the Constituencies into disrepute.

He used the opportunity to wish all candidates a fruitful campaign and encourage Branch executives to vote wisely by choosing leaders who shall have the charisma to win and also increase NDCs vote margin in the 2020 elections.

Zion Abdul Rauf

Nkilgi 103.7 FM

Damongo