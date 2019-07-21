Akufo-Addo tours Western Region

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin a two-day working visit to the Western Region to enable him engage with Traditional rulers, students and cut sod for some developmental projects.

The President is expected to also commission some projects done by his administration over the last two and half years.

President Akufo-Addo will start his official tour in Shama District on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to cut sod for some projects.

Later in the day, President Akufo-Addo will interact with 24,000 farmers at Daboase in the Wassa East District.

From Wassa East District, the President will storm Ellembelle District to commission a multi-billion Ghana Gas Operational Headquarters at A. B. Bokazo in the Ellembelle District.

The President will end day one of his working visit by interacting with tutors and students of Half Assini Secondary Senior High School (HASCO) in the Jomoro Municipality.

President Akufo-Addo will begin his second day of his visit on Wednesday at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality where he will cut sod for the construction of a Landing Beach to support the fishing industry.

He will also cut sod for the construction of a Landing Beach at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality.

The President will end his two-day official working visit to the Region at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality where he will cut sod for the commencement of Bogoso township roads.

The President will continue his tour to Central Region on the next day and end it on July 27, 2019.

Read the full proposed programmes of the President's tour

THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TO WESTERN AND CENTRAL REGION (23RD - 27TH JULY, 2019)

PROPOSED PROGRAMME

WESTERN

TIME ACTIVITY TOWN CONSTITUENCY REGION

DAY 1, TUESDAY 23RD JULY 2019

9:00am Fly to Takoradi Western

9:30am Drive to Shama Western

10:00am Sod Cutting for Twiford - Keda 2nd Expansion Work Shama Shama Western

11:00am Depart Shama for Daboase Western

11:30am Durbar of Chiefs and meeting with 24,000 farmers Daboase Wassa East Western

12:30pm Depart Daboase for Esiama Western

2:30pm Lunch Esiama Ellembele Western

3:30pm Commissioning of Ghana Gas Operational Headquarters (No Durbar) Esiama Ellembele Western

4:00pm Depart Esiama for Half Assini Western

5:00pm Interaction with tutors and students of Half Assini Secondary School Half Assini Jomoro Western

6:00pm Depart Half Assini for Takoradi Western

Sleep in Takoradi Takoradi Western

End of day one

DAY 2, WEDNESDAY 24TH JULY 2019

9:00am Depart Takoradi for Dixcove Western

10:00am Sod Cutting for fish landing beach Dixcove Ahanta West Western

11:00am Depart Dixcove for Axim Western

12:00pm Sod Cutting for fish landing beach Axim Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Western

1:00pm Depart Axim for Bogoso Western

3:30pm Lunch at Bogoso Golden star Resources Bogoso Prestea-Huni-Valley Western

4:30pm Durbar of Chiefs and Sod Cutting for Prestea Town Roads Bogoso Prestea-Huni-Valley Western

5:30pm Depart Bogoso for Takoradi Western

Sleep in Takoradi