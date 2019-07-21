Asawase: Disgruntled aspirant’s supporters petition NDC’s NEC

Some National Democratic Congress members at the Asawase Constituency say they have filed a petition to the National Executive Council of the party following the failure to present the nomination form of Masawudu Mubarick, one of the aspirants in the party’s internal parliamentary primaries in Asawase.

Mr. Mubarick’s nomination forms was rejected at the constituency and Regional level pending disciplinary action against him.

His nomination was also rejected at the national party headquarters on Friday.

At the close of filing nominations yesterday, the Functional Executives committee in a letter indicated that aggrieved persons should petition to get their grievances resolved.

Speaking to Citi News, the Convenor of the Concerned NDC youth in Asawase and supporter of Masawudu Mabarick, Fatiu Saliu said the group had already followed the NDC’s advise.

He said they are awaiting the outcome of a petition sent on Wednesday to determine their next line of action.

“When we realized it was not possible for us to file here in Kumasi, then we decided to go to the regional level. When we reached the region, the excuses for which they did not take our nomination was that there is a pending petition by the same person who wants to file his nomination so the nomination can wait.”

We strongly believe that at the end of the day, we will be able to file our nomination after the national executives have looked into this matter.”

Mubarick cries foul

Mubarick Masawudu feels the posturing from some party executives indicates that they want to stop him from contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.

He spoke after he found the regional office of the party under lock and key when he arrived at the premises on Thursday afternoon to file his nomination form.

“I picked forms, and I am here to submit forms but it is unfortunate that the party office is closed although they are supposed to be working from morning to evening.”

Supporters of Mubarick Masawudu staged a protest at the NDC regional office in Kumasi on Friday where they burnt car tyres and posters of national executives and former President John Mahama.