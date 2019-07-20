Modern Ghana logo

20.07.2019 General News

Baako explains why police disobeyed court order on Afoko bail

By MyJoyOnline
Kweku Baako
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

Veteran journalist Abdul Kweku Baako has defended the state’s flagrant disregard of a court order for a murder suspect to be granted bail.

Baako speaking on JoyNews’ Saturday morning show Newsfile, he insisted the police had cause to suspect the documents submitted to satisfy Gregory Afoko’s bail conditions was of doubtful validity.

He said the police was right for refuse him bail because there is mounting evidence of forgery and fake documents being used to secure bail for suspects.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

