Parliament summons Interior Minister over insecurity in Ghana

Parliament has directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to brief the House on the rising spate of armed robbery attacks in the Ashanti Region and the country as a whole.

Commuters, especially from gold mining communities, have for some time now had to deal with highway robberies, which are becoming problematic for many people.

Speaking to Citi News on the issue of insecurity on the highways especially on the Bekwai to Manso Adubia stretch, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, said the Interior Minister needs to provide a strategy on how to deal with the issue effectively.

“We will give information on steps being taken to ensure the security of commuters because crime on that road has risen and indeed it has been intermittent but the Bekwai Division is responsible for overseeing that road. They actually set up barriers on that road. We want the Minister to brief us on what plans are to stop such incidents.”

Several cases of kidnapping have been recorded in 2019 alone with that of the three Takoradi girls being the most discussed in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently said he is determined to address the growing phenomenon of kidnapping and ensure the crime does not become a characteristic of the Ghanaian society.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had requested for the Interior Minister to be summoned over the recent kidnapping cases.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye subsequently directed the leadership of the House to consider inviting Ambrose Dery to brief members on the state of security in the country.