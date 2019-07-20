Show evidence of new factories – John Dumelo charges gov't

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo is charging the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to release evidence of the five new factories it claims to have constructed.

He says government has only rebranded old factories and commissioning them as new ones which only smacks of deception.

“They should show me five functional factories they have built from 2017 until date, which are employing and benefitting more people across the country,” he charged.

In 2018, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta who presented the 2019 financial statement to Parliament said by the end of the year (2018), a total of 79 factories in nine regions will be at various stages of construction or operation under the One District One Factory (IDIF) initiative.

The minister said government will assiduously work towards industrialising the country’s economy by implementing one of its major campaign promises of putting up one factory in each of the country’s district.

But Mr John Dumelo who is contesting to represent NDC as the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency MP told Joy News’ Kwesi Parker that none of the promises made by government have been fulfilled.

“They should show us the factories, we would go and verify,” he said.

He said the NPP promising to construct factories in some districts while campaigning for votes in 2020, is not the only failed promise of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Just recently, they released $ 1million per constituency, which was supposed to be in the first year. If they are now doing something they promised to do in the first year what does that say? They failed,” he said.

The NPP also promised to construct dams for some districts in the northern part of the country, he said. The actor believes government has not constructed the dams three years into its first term.

John Dumelo stated that the hopes of Ghanaians in government have dissipated over time and they are now tired and disappointed with it.

He said the NDC coming back to power in 2020 is the best thing to happen to the country.

“The change that we wanted for 2016 is not the change we got. The people are calling for John Mahama to come back, NDC is definitely coming” he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu